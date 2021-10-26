Bullard and Spring Hill knew what was at stake when they played Tuesday night’s district volleyball finale at the Spring Hill High School gymnasium.
The road Lady Panthers ultimately held off the home Lady Panthers 25-19, 26-24 and 25-21 to win the outright District 16-4A title.
Bullard, which is ranked 19th by Texas Girls Coaches Association, improved to 25-9 on the season and 11-1 in district play, and earned the district’s top playoff seed.
Spring Hill dropped to 22-17 on the season and 9-3 in league play, but did clinch the district’s second playoff seed.
“There was a lot of pressure on the girls,” Spring Hill head volleyball coach Andrew Harbison said after his team’s loss on Tuesday. “I felt like we played tight, not loose.”
Bullard kicked off the opening set with a 10-2 run and had to hold off a Spring Hill rally. The road team leaned on Emily Bochow’s early point, which made it a 7-1 game. Her kill a few moments later grew her team’s lead to 9-2. That set up her 14 kills and two blocks throughout the match.
Carolann Bowles heated up for Spring Hill and nearly flipped the script. She scored the first two points of her team’s 12-6 run and also wrapped up the surge with a kill to make it a 16-14 game. Carli Manasse also recorded a tip over the net and Abby Caron added a pair of kills during that stretch.
Bowles finished the night with 12 kills, three digs and two aces, Manasse recorded six digs and four kills, and Caron earned four kills, two blocks and two digs.
But, Bullard bounced back with a 4-0 run that made it a 20-14, and ultimately hung on for a 25-19 set one win.
The match remained competitive in the second set, but the ebbs and flows weren’t as extreme. After Spring Hill led 2-0 early, the teams traded one-point advantages until Bullard scored three in a row to make it a 11-8 lead. The home Panthers answered with a point before the road Panthers grew their lead to four at 13-9.
Spring Hill hung around until the end. The home Panthers cut their deficit to one on four different occasions at 13-12, 15-14, 21-20 and 22-21, and Caylee Mayfield’s one of four kills in the match tied the score at 22.
Bullard regrouped and took a 24-22 lead on Libby Luscombe’s important serve. Even with Spring Hill tying the score again at 24, the road Panthers had enough in the tank to prevail 26-24 in set two.
“There were moments where we did really well, and we did some good things,” said Harbison. “In our nature, we’re going to keep battling.”
Bochow continued to score in the third and final period as Bullard wrapped up the sweep-clinching 25-21 victory.
In the match, Bullard also got 29 assists and six digs from Taylor Clark, 22 digs from Callie Bailey, and 13 digs, eight kills and two blocks from Olivia Anderson. The Panthers will face Gilmer in the bi-district round of the Class 4A playoffs.
In Spring Hill’s loss, there was also 22 assists, 18 digs, three kills and two aces from Mia Traylor, 12 digs and three assists from Janie Bradshaw, five digs and two aces from Eden Gossett, three kills from Natalie Fisher and one dig from Molly Seale. The Panthers will face the loser of Thursday’s second-place tiebreaker game between North Lamar and Paris.
The Bullard and Spring Hill opening round playoff game time and location information will be announced in the coming days.