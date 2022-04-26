BULLARD — Losses have been very rare for the Spring Hill Panthers this season.
The Bullard Panthers scored multiple runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to hand state-ranked Spring Hill its first setback since March 11 with a 7-4 victory on Tuesday night at Panther Field.
Spring Hill — ranked No. 2 in Class 4A by the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association and No. 7 in the Diamond Pro/THSB 4A Top 25 — had won 13 consecutive games since losses to Carthage and Central Heights on March 10 and 11, including a 6-1 win over Bullard on Friday.
Spring Hill got on the board in the second inning with a two-out RBI single by Ben Puckett to score courtesy runner Jaden Giddings. Giddings scored again in the fourth inning to give Spring Hill a 2-0 lead.
Bullard left runners on second and third in the bottom of the third inning before breaking through in the fourth. A bases-loaded walk by Luke Williams with two outs put Bullard on the board. And then Jachin Salas hit a grounder that turned into a two-run error to give Bullard a 3-2 lead.
Bullard added two runs in the fifth inning with another two-out error and two more runs in the sixth inning as Reed Overbeek had an RBI single.
Spring Hill had three hits in the top of the sixth and scored on a run on an RBI double by Josiah Mackey before Easton Ballard was thrown out at home on an 8-3-1-2 putout as the throw home ricocheted off of the backstop.
In the seventh, Jordan Hodges hit an RBI double with two outs to bring Ben Puckett home, but Hodges rounded second and couldn’t get back to the bag before being tagged for the final out.
Wilson threw a complete game and allowed four runs on nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks..
Conner Smeltzer, Jax Stovall and Wyatt McFaddin all pitched for Spring Hill (23-3, 11-1). Smeltzer pitched 3.2 innings and allowed three runs — one earned — on three hits with three strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters. Stovall allowed three runs — one earned — on no hits with one strikeout, three walks and a hit batter. McFaddin allowed a run on one hit with a strikeout and a hit batter in two-thirds of an inning.
Mackey and Puckett Spring hill with three hits each.
Salas, Chase Randall, Overbeek and John Lloyd all had a hit for Bullard (16-13, 10-2).
Bullard will go into the playoffs as the No. 2 seed from District 16-4A, while Spring Hill will be the top seed. Bullard will take on Paris, and Spring Hill will square off against Pittsburg.