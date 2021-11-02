HAWKINS — Gilmer used a late run in the third set to avoid a sweep.
But the Bullard Lady Panthers regrouped and finished off things in the fourth set with a 3-1 victory (25-14, 25-18, 26-28, 25-18) over the Lady Buckeyes in the bi-district round of the Class 4A volleyball playoffs on Thursday night.
Bullard led 21-14 in the third set and looked well on its way to a sweep. However, Gilmer scored eight straight points and went on a 10-1 run overall to take a 24-22 lead. Bullard came back with a kill and block from Emma Seaton to tie the score and then took a 25-24 lead. After Gilmer tied it with a kill by Kirsten Waller, Seaton got another kill to give the Lady Panthers a 26-25 lead.
Gilmer tied the score, and Madyson Tate and Mallory Tate teamed up for a block before Madyson Tate got the solo block to give Gilmer the 28-26 victory.
Bullard led 6-2 early in the fourth set. Gilmer then scored five straight points to take a 7-6 lead. With the score tied at 8, Bullard went on a 10-0 run and held off another Gilmer flurry to advance.
“That’s just our usual style. We like to prolong things,” Bullard head volleyball coach Cristy O’Bannon said. “We started really strong. We had a little bit of a lapse in the third set. I think we thought we had it when really we just needed to finish, but I’m proud of the way they bounced back and finished the fourth set stronger than what they did the third set.”
Emily Bochow had three kills in the first seven points to help Bullard jump out to a 7-2 lead in the opening set. With Bullard leading 15-10, the Lady Panthers went on a 5-0 run, and eventually finished with a 25-14 victory.
Bullard stormed out to a 21-12 lead in the second set. Gilmer battled back to cut the score to 22-17 before the Lady Panthers closed out a 25-18 win.
“We just really came together as a team and used our teamwork to help us win,” Bochow said. “We just have to stay confident but not overly confident.”
“It’s all about the mindset,” O’Bannon said. “We’ve been talking about it all season long about keeping a positive mind and just focusing on each ball and making every ball count. It really came through for us tonight.”
Bochow had 18 kills. Olivia Anderson had 13 kills and 11 digs. Seaton had 6 kills. Taylor Clark had 41 assists and 16 digs. Callie Bailey had 27 digs. Grace O’Bannon had 10 digs and 2 aces.
Bullard (26-9) will face either Canton or Caddo Mills in the area round.