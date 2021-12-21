Spring Hill began its District 16-4A schedule during Tuesday night’s home game against Bullard. The home Panthers forced a 29-29 third quarter score, but the road Panthers outscored them 30-18 the rest of the way in a 59-47 decision.
Spring Hill dropped to 8-6 and 0-1 in district play, while Bullard improved to 17-2 and 1-0.
“We fought hard,” said Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong. “You get down into one, two and three-point spots, they made some plays and shots. We got some. We just didn’t make enough of them.”
Bullard coach Dean Nuckolls earned his 400th career win as head coach. The road Panthers jumped out to an early advantage to put him in a position to clinch the milestone. Jeff Brooks launched the game’s scoring with three straight field goals.
Spring Hill finally got on the board with Luke Hurst’s successful shot from the floor, and Easton Ballard and Taylor Riehemann joined him with two-point makes, but Brooks extended his perfect shooting start to six straight attempts to make it a 15-6 game.
Brooks also produced a free throw in the frame, so he scored 13 of his 26 game points in the first quarter, and helped Bullard close out a 17-13 end-of-period advantage.
Bullard led by as much as nine points in the first quarter and eight in the second period, but Spring Hill closed out the first half on a 9-2 run to only trail 25-24 at halftime. Hurst’s two-point field goal cut the score to 23-21 and Ballard followed with a three-ball to wrap up the second quarter scoring.
Riehemann finished with a Spring Hill-best 11 points on 4-of-15 field goal shooting, and makes on both his free throw attempts. Hurst was successful on three of his four field goals, and finished as one of the three home Panther seven-point scorers.
Ballard and Brennan Ferguson joined Hurst with seven points to continue Spring Hill’s team scoring attack. Jax Stovall contributed six, Peyton Bassett earned five, James Thomas added three, and Jack Beckett finished with a single point.
But, Garrett Nuckolls erupted for 12 of his game-high 29 points in the third quarter, so Bullard expanded its advantage to 43-35 by the end of the period.
Nuckolls then launched his 10-point fourth quarter with a pair of early free throws to grow the margin to 45-35. He and Owen Thompson added field goals to make it a 49-37 game with five minutes to play. Thompson finished the game with two points like Layne Alexander.
Spring Hill tried to turn to the three-ball, but couldn’t erase the entire deficit. Riehemann drained one to make it a 49-40 score and Stovall snapped his 0-of-6 shooting slump with back-to-back downtown shots to make it a 53-46 game.
But, Bullard ended the event on a 6-1 run to earn a 12-point victory. Nuckolls wrapped up his strong second half with two more free throw makes.
“We gotta be better prepared,” Strong said of how his team can learn from Tuesday’s outing. “We knew what their baseline play was going to be. We come out today and don’t defend it like we talked about.”