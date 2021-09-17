GLADEWATER - Kilgore needed a bounce back game and got exactly that on Friday night at Jack V. Murphy-Bear Stadium.
Coming off a disappointing homecoming loss to Pine Tree, a week ago, Davin Rider and friends took it out on the Bears to a tune of 54-0.
Rider led the way with 136-rushing yards and three touchdowns as the Ragin’ Red improved to 3-1.
The loss drops Gladewater to 1-2.
Matt Hardy added 118 yards and a touchdown, to go with the 101-yard, two-touchdown performance by Isaiah Ross. In abbreviated work, Devon Walker finished with 21-yards on four carries, scoring on a three-yard run.
Figure it all up and Kilgore rushed for 375 yards and seven TDs. Quarterback Da’Marion Van Zandt was 5-of-8 passing for 69-yards with a scoring strike of 29-yards to Corey Rider.
Davin Rider, who had big nights against Nacogdoches and Hallsville, opened fast with runs of 21 and 30 yards, scoring on his second carry (the second offensive play of the game) just 39 seconds into the contest.
His second score came on a 14-yard run to cap a 10-play, 65-yard march as Kilgore extended its early lead to 13-0.
Gladewater put together some nice drives, but struggled to convert on fourth-down attempts, and lost three fumbles and suffered an interception.
Coming away with fumble recoveries were Jackson Harris and Matthew Tyeskie, while Corey Rider had an interception.
Van Zandt and Rider finished the ‘Dogs’ third possession, which covered 65-yards in five plays with a 29-yard completion.
Harris’ fumble recovery set up Kilgore’s fourth touchdown a 45-yard Rider run in just one play as the Bulldogs extended their lead to 26-0.
Following a Gladewater punt, Ross scored on his first carry, going 65 yards.
Gladewater’s DJ Allen, a TCU commit as a wide receiver, moved to quarterback against Kilgore and rushed for 41 yards.
Za Campbell led the Bears’ rushing attack with 63 yards. Malachi Gordon followed with 49, and La’Datrian Smith added 40.
The Bears rushed for 238 yards on 50 carries and completed two passes for 29 yards.
Neither team scored in the third period, but Kilgore added 21 points on runs of 14 by Ross, three by Walker and two by Hardy.
Both teams open district play next week. Gladewater opens against Tatum, while Kilgore returns home to entertain Palestine.
