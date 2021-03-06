KILGORE – Dalton McElyea, Chris Ervin and Hunter Pipak didn’t do all the damage, but they did plenty as the Kilgore Bulldogs closed out Palestine 10-2 in the Whataburger Oil Belt Classic on Saturday night at Driller Park.
The Bulldogs (5-2) notched their second win of the day and third of the Classic against the Wildcats in what coach Eugene Lafitte referred to “as a great way to finish the day and the weekend.”
McElyea, Ervin and Pipak, numbers three, four and five in the batting order, were 6-of-10, accounting for three RBI, five runs and six hits.
Cade Pippen (1-1) was effective on the mound, allowing just one run on two hits, striking out five and walking one. He threw eight first-pitch strikes in his four innings on the hill.
“I thought Cade hit his spots and got ahead in the count and you can do a lot when you do that,” Lafitte continued.
Wyatt Wilkerson came on in relief to work the fifth. The senior right-hander, allowed a run on two hits.
Palestine’s Mario Perez allowed six runs on seven hits, striking out two and walking two before giving way to reliever Diego Estrada.
McElyea had two hits and scored three runs. Ervin, who had a big game in the 4-3 comeback win against New Diana earlier in the day, was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. Pipak, meanwhile, was 2-for-4 with two RBI and scored a run.
The Bulldogs got things going with two outs in the bottom of the first inning when McElyea, Ervin and Pipak, the third, fourth and fifth batters in the order, delivered back-to-back-to-back singles. McElyea and Ervin reached the outfield, but Pipak’s went only a few feet in front of the plate.
McElyea was running with the pitch and scored easily as the Wildcats’ pitcher Mario Perez fielded the ball and threw wildly to first, allowing Ervin to cross with the second run.
Kilgore stretched its lead, adding four runs in the third on hits by McElyea, Ervin, and Pipak, and an infield single by Kyle Wheeler. Ervin, Zack Porter, Wheeler and Donovan Adkins delivered the RBI.
Kilgore added two in the fourth and two in the fifth off Palestine reliever Diego Estrada.