ARLINGTON – Carthage has leaned on explosive offenses during its run of state championships since 2008, and continued that trend during the 2022 University Interscholastic League Class 4A Division II state title game at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium on Friday.
The Bulldogs averaged 41.9 points per game in their first eight state championship wins between 2008 and 2020, and passed that mark during Friday afternoon’s 42-0 win against Wimberley.
The Carthage offense had already produced at least 41 points in 14 outings in 2022, and averaged 48.3 points per game this season. It ultimately stayed on track with 444 total yards of offense on Friday.
“I thought it was a dominating performance,” Carthage athletic director and head football coach Scott Surratt said of his team’s state championship win on Friday. “I felt like we had some advantages in the passing game. We played well.”
It took some time for Carthage's offense to warm up on Friday because it was stopped on an early fourth down play, but two Division I baseball commits from the unit started to turn the tide on the second drive.
Future Louisiana-Lafayette player Connor Cuff connected with Texas A&M commit Noah Paddie on a 50-yard touchdown strike to make it a 7-0 score at the 7:23 mark of the first quarter.
The two teammates and baseball prospects continued to heat up on Carthage’s third drive. They teamed up again when Cuff launched an 82-yard touchdown pass to Paddie to make it a 14-0 score with 4:38 remaining in the period.
“It’s a really special game,” Carthage quarterback Connor Cuff said of the football finale for him and Noah Paddie. “I thought we both played pretty good.”
Cuff then called his own number on a one-yard touchdown run, and extended his team’s lead to 21-0 as the first quarter came to an end.
That ended up being Cuff’s most productive run of the day, but his 14-of-22 passing performance for 299 yards and four touchdowns ultimately earned him the state championship game offensive MVP award.
Paddie shined in the absence of the injured Oregon State commit Montrel Hatten, and ultimately tied former Carthage Bulldog Mekhi Colbert’s UIL state championship game receiving record of 191 yards on eight catches.
Viencint Cabada was another player that jumped at the opportunity to make a name for himself during the state championship moment. He entered the day with three catches for 34 yards, but was motivated to make a play during his two-yard touchdown reception with two seconds remaining in the second quarter.
“It felt really good to do it for my mama,” Cabada said of producing a score in the most important game of the year. “She said, 'Boy, if you don’t catch a touchdown, I’m probably not taking you home tonight'.”
Carthage ultimately ran the clock out with 146 rushing yards. Kydarious Matlock led the ground attack with 82 rushing yards, and also produced a 12-yard touchdown reception with 5:25 left in the second quarter.
LaRandion Dowden added 37 rushing yards and a two-yard touchdown run with 1:26 left in the third quarter.