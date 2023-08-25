GILMER — The Chapel Hill Bulldogs scored early and often and needed every point on Friday, holding on for a 71-53 win over the Gilmer Buckeyes in a shootout at Jeff Traylor Stadium.
A 55-yard pass from Cadon Tennison to Ta’Erik Tate set up a 3-yard touchdown run just 24 second into the game by Gilmer’s Will Henderson to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead.
Chapel Hill answered with a 2-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Brisbon with 7:36 to play in the first quarter. The PAT was blocked, and Gilmer held a slim 7-6 lead.
Brisbon’s 60-yard touchdown run with 5:05 left in the first put Chapel Hill on top for the first time, but Gilmer’s Alec Sims scored on an 8-yard run less than a minute later to tie things at 13-13.
Jayvin Mayfield cashed in for Chapel Hill on a 4-yard TD run with 1:56 still to play in the opening quarter to give the Bulldogs a 20-16 lead.
Ricky Stewart’s 30-yard run early in the second followed by a 12-yard pass from Brisbon to Braylon Dean and a 10-yard run by Stewart set up Stewart’s 1-yard TD plunge with 9:43 left to give Chapel Hill a 27-13 advantage.
The Buckeyes answered quickly, with Tate returning the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a TD to make it a 27-20 contest, and after Jamar Byrd picked off Brisbon, Gilmer tied things at 27-27 at the 7:09 mark on a 35-yard TD run by Will Henderson.
A 65-yard run by Tyrell Gause set up a 10-yard scoring run by Stewart, and Chapel Hill again went on top — building a 34-27 lead with 6:34 left in the half.
Gilmer scored on a 19-yard run by Henderson with 3:51 left, but the PAT failed and the Buckeyes trailed 34-33 at halftime.
A 53-yard TD run by Jaborian Cook moved Chapel ill in front 41-33 with 11:22 left in the third, but Cadon Tennison’s 2-yard run kept the Buckeyes close as Gilmer narrowed the gap to 43-39 with 5:09 left in the quarter.
Brisbon answered for the Bulldogs with a 66-yard run just 14 seconds later to put CH on top 50-39, and A Brisbon to Cameron Kelly 15-yard TD pass late in the quarter gave the Bulldogs a 57-39 cushion heading to the final period.
Brisbon’s 70-yard TD run moved Chapel Hill in front 64-39 early in the fourth, but Hendeerson scored for Gilmer to make it a 64-46 contest.
Mayfield put things out of reach with a 10-yard TD run, making it 71-46 Chapel Hill. Sims scored on a 1-yard run for Gilmer late to make the final 71-53.
Gilmer will visit Kilgore and Chapel Hill hosts Van next week.