MABANK – Da’Marion Van Zandt threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns to lead Kilgore to a 46-26 victory over the Mabank Panthers on Friday night at Panther Stadium.
With the win, Kilgore improves to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in District 9-4A Division I. The loss drops Mabank to 5-2 and 1-2 respectively.
Van Zandt’s scoring strikes covered 14 yards to Dadrian Franklin and 7 and 35 yards to Jermaine Roney.
Davin Rider added an 81-yard scoring run and finished with a game-high 118-yards rushing on just eight carries. Isaiah Ross finished Kilgore’s scoring with a 10-yard run with just 54 seconds remaining on the clock. With Chris Baldazo’s fifth extra point, the Bulldogs extended their lead to 20.
The Kilgore kicker also booted a 28-yard field goal.
Van Zandt, the junior quarterback, was 13 of 17 with one interception. He completed his first six passes and 10 of his first 11 attempts.
Corey Rider led the Kilgore receiving corps with 4 catches for 101 yards. Roney had 3 for 39 with two scores, and Matthew Tyeskie (2-47), Davin Rider (2-50) and PJ Wiley (1-9) all hauled in passes.
Kilgore finished with 440 yards of total offense compared to Mabank’s 251.
Beau Kilgore, the Panthers' quarterback, was 7-of-11 for 73-yards passing, and Panthers added 178 yards on the ground with Caleb Goforth leading the rushing attack with 60 yards on eight carries. Ty Reedy added 26 to go with 23 by Carson Bowden and 16 by Kilgore, the quarterback.
The Panthers’ touchdowns came from QB Kilgore rushing 11 yards, a two-yard Caleb Goforth run, a 22-yard return by Kaizen Burrows and a 16-yard scoring strike from Kilgore to Cody Chapman.
Mabank won the toss, deferring to receive the second-half kickoff. The Panthers opened the game with an onside kick, with Jaden Turnbaugh recovering the football at the Bulldogs’ 44 yard line.
The game turned on the Panthers’ initial play from the line of scrimmage with middle linebacker Omarion Smith scooping up a fumble at the Mabank 45 and rumbling in for Kilgore’s first of four first half touchdowns.
The ‘Dogs defense held Mabank on its second possession of the contest and Kilgore on its second offensive play of the game called on Davin Rider and he responded with an 81-yard scoring run for his 14th rushing touchdown of the season.
Following a penalty on the Panthers on the extra point Van Zandt added the two-point conversion on a one-yard sneak, giving Kilgore a 15-0 lead with 8:01 remaining in the first quarter.
The Dogs added to their advantage on their following possession, driving 83 yards in seven plays with Van Zandt completing a 14-yard strike to Dadrian Franklin for a TD.
Mabank trailed 32-6 at halftime and closed the deficit to 32-13 at the end of the third period. The Panthers couldn’t get any closer than 32-19 following Goforth’s scoring run with 11:55 remaining in the contest.
Kilgore returns home next week to entertain 11th-ranked Chapel Hill, while Mabank is open before playing at Chapel Hill on Oct. 22.