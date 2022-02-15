Spring Hill honored James Thomas, Luke Hurst, Tayler Riehemann, Brennan Ferguson and Easton Ballard during Tuesday night’s boys basketball senior night ceremony, but the soon-to-be-graduates didn’t have a storybook ending to their high school basketball careers in the game that followed.
That’s because Spring Hill suffered an 89-48 home district loss against Chapel Hill. The Panthers finish their 2021-2022 boys basketball campaign with a 17-17 season record and a 4-8 district mark.
“They are a fun group of guys to be around,” Spring Hill boys basketball head coach Kerry Strong said of the departing seniors from this year’s team. “I hope they had fun.”
Chapel Hill was too much for Spring Hill in the scoring department on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs are ready for their Class 4A postseason trip after they improved to 18-9 on the season and 9-3 in league play.
Tyson Berry led the Bulldog charge with a game-high 15 points, Adrian Mumphrey provided 14 points, William Chetlin earned 12 points, and Demetrius Brisbon earned 11 points. Jayvin Mayfield and Cameron Murphy also produced quality outings with their nine-point games.
Chapel Hill jumped out to the early lead because its first four makes were attempted beyond the three-point arc. Chetlin produced two from that range, and both Mumphrey and Mayfield earned one.
Spring Hill didn’t make a three-pointer during that stretch, but Riehemann’s five early points cut the Chapel Hill lead to 9-7 with 4:47 remaining in the period.
Chapel Hill then followed with a 14-4 run to own a 23-11 advantage by the end of the first quarter.
Jax Stovall jumped on the scene when his 10 second quarter points cut Spring Hill’s deficit to 30-23 by the 5:06 mark, but Chapel Hill responded with a 15-6 run to earn a 45-29 lead at the halftime break.
Stovall finished the outing with a Panther-best 13 points, while Riehemann scored 12 points in his high school finale.
The home team also received seven points from Thomas, five points from Jack Beckett and Ballard, four points from Ferguson, and one point from both Hurst and Jaden Giddings.
The Bulldogs continued to run down the court in the second half. They outscored the Panthers 20-10 in the third quarter, and 24-9 in the fourth and final period to wrap up a 41-point victory.
The road team also got eight points from Keviyan Huddleston, six points from Cameron Kelley, and five points from Trevor Brooks.