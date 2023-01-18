KILGORE - The shot clock at one end of the court at Masters Gymnasium was in the shop for repairs Wednesday. The hot-shooting, run-and-gun Navarro Bulldogs didn't miss it.
They didn't miss much of anything, in fact.
Braelon Bush hammered home eight of his team's 17 3-pointers, finishing 8 of 10 from long range for a 30-point night, and the visiting Bulldogs notched a 96-84 win over the Kilgore College Rangers in Region XIV Conference action.
Navarro went 17-for-32 from beyond the arc, building as much as a 16-point lead a couple of times. The Rangers battled back to make it a 2-point contest at halftime, but a quick outburst by the Bulldogs to open the second half sealed the deal.
Isaac Hoberecht finished with 21 points to pace Kilgore, which drops to 13-6 overall and 5-4 in the conference. C.J. Luster scored 17, Terrance Dixon and Julian Kiett 13 apiece, Joe Manning 12, Michael Miller four and Kingeley Ijeoma and Mamadou Gueye two apiece.
Trae Clayton had 15, Zane Nelson 14 and Tre'Von Love 13 for Navarro (12-6, 5-3).
The Rangers took a 6-2 lead early when Hoberecht collected a steal and went coast to coast for a layup, but Bush hit a pair of triples during a 10-0 Navarro run that put the Bulldogs in front to stay.
The Bulldogs went in front by 13 (32-19) on another trey from Bush with 8:35 left in the half, but the Rangers began chipping away at the deficit with a thunderous dunk by Kiett at the 5:11 mark. KC cut it to six on two free throws from Manning, and then Manning had a steal and dunk, Gueye hit from inside the paint and Miller dropped in a running jumper with eight seconds remaining to make it a 47-45 contest at intermission.
The end came quickly in the second half, however, as the Bulldogs drilled three quick triples in the first two minutes of the second half to go back in front by 10.
Navarro's first 16-point lead came with 12:01 remaining on a running jumper by Bush, and KC never got the deficit under 10 again.
Kiett scored on back-to-back trips down the floor late, including a 3-pointer, got pull the Rangers to within 11 (90-81), but Bush again answered from long distance to seal the deal.
The Rangers will travel to Tyler next Wednesday to take on the rival Apaches in a 7:30 p.m. contest. KC will return home on Saturday, Jan. 28, to host Panola in a 4 p.m. battle.