HALLSVILLE – Chapel Hill rattled off 21 unanswered points in the second half here Friday night to pull away from Hallsville, 35-16, in a non-district game played on Homecoming night in Bobcat Stadium.
The loss drops Hallsville to 0-3 on the year, while the Bulldogs improve to a perfect 3-0.
The Bobcats eased out to a 16-14 lead at halftime, but Chapel Hill responded with two touchdowns in the third quarter and added their final score in the fourth. In total, the Bulldogs scored the final 28 points in the game after trailing 16-7 late in the second quarter.
Trailing 16-14 in the third quarter, Chapel Hill took the second half kickoff and marched 43 yards in 11 plays, set up by a 45-yard return on the kickoff by Tyson Berry to the Hallsville 43. Berry then capped the drive with a 2-yard run on fourth down to give the visitors their first lead of the night.
The Bobcats, after playing an inspired first half, fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Chapel Hill set up shop at the Hallsville 31. Moments later, Tyler Jones hit Ahstin Watkins for his second touchdown of the night from 21 yards out, and the Bulldogs took control of the contest at 28-16 with just under four minutes left in the third.
Jones capped the scoring by find a wide-open Samari Willis down the middle of the field for a clinching 49-yard touchdown with just over 10 minutes remaining. That capped the scoring on the night.
Hallsville opened the scoring on its second drive of the game, with Elijah Nicholson hauling in a 6-yard toss from Jace Mosely to cap a quick 7-play possession. Zach Southard’s kick put the Bobcats up 7-0.
Chapel Hill answered with a 9-play, 60-yard march the ensuing kickoff. Jones scrambled and found Ilonzo McGregor on a 33-yard pass completion that pushed the ball into Hallsville territory. Willis then ripped off a 12-yard run followed by runs of nine yards from Jones and 12 yards from Berry that set the Bulldogs up with a first-and-goal from the 7.
The Bobcat defense stiffened and forced a fourth-and-goal from the 1, but Kevin Brooks powered over on fourth down to tie the game at 7-7 with 1:47 to go in the first quarter.
Hallsville scored nine unanswered points to open the second quarter. The Bobcats swarmed Jones in the end zone for a safety to make it 9-7, then followed with a 7-play, 50-yard scoring drive after the ensuing free kick. Nicholson powered his way over from the 1 to cap the drive and give Hallsville a 16-7 lead with 6:07 left before halftime.
Chapel Hill answered late in the quarter, as Watkins slipped behind the Bobcat coverage and hauled in a 62-yard scoring toss from Jones with just 1:21 remaining in the half. Adolfo Tomayo’s kick made it 16-14 in Hallsville’s favor heading into the halftime break.
Mosely finished with 236 yards passing on the night for the Bobcats, with Kam Gaut hauling in five receptions for 119 yards. Nicholson added another five catches for 53 yards and a score, while also racking up 88 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown on the night.
Jones finished 9 of 17 for 171 yards and three touchdowns for Chapel Hill, while adding another 61 yards on the ground. Watkins was his biggest target, catching three passes for 94 yards and two scores.
The Bobcats are off next week before starting district play in two weeks at Jacksonville. Chapel Hill will host Center next Friday night.