The 14-and-under Texas Bulldogs recently won the USSSA Global World Series for their age division in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Members of the team are Tate Truman and Todd House of Kilgore, Will Woodruff of Atlanta, Austin Bonner of Longview (Spring Hill), Blake Merritt and Kip Lewis of Elysian Fields, Caden Donley of White Oak, Carson Gonzales of Waskom, Collin Estes of Longview (Pine Tree), Jaxon Smith and Kannon Dempsey of McLeod, and Mason Tucker of Hughes Springs. Their coaches are Mike House, Steven Estes, and Boe Dempsey.