Sabine senior Jace Burns, a Lamar University signee in football, proved he could also get it done on the baseball diamond in 2022.
Burns, a senior who helped lead the Cardinals to the third round of the playoffs, earned Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 15-3A All-District Baseball Team.
A .323 hitter with seven home runs, Burns also dominated on the mound with a 9-1 record for the Cardinals. He had a 1.75 earned run average, 88 strikeouts and 17 walks in 64 innings pitched - which included a pair of no-hitters and a one-hitter.
At the plate, he added five doubles, six triples, 32 RBI, 33 runs scored and was successful on 10 of 11 stolen base attempts.
Other superlatives went to White Oak's Landon Anderson (Offensive MVP), Sabine's Alex Galyean (Defensive MVP), Hughes Springs' Trenton Pemberton and New Diana's Austin Kerns (Newcomer of the Year), Sabine's Matt Huey (Pitcher of the Year) and Sabine's Michael Mayfield (Coach of the Year).
Voting was conducted by the league's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Pitcher: Zachry Moore, Hughes Springs; Dylan Abernathy, New Diana; Tyler Puckett, White Oak; Tanner Gothard, Gladewater; Catcher: Jacob Newland, New Diana; First base: Gavyn Jones, White Oak; Second base: Breyden White, White Oak; Shortstop: Ethan Adkisson, New Diana; Ryan Vaughan, Hughes Springs; Third base: Jordan Escamilla, Ore City; Payton McBride, Sabine; Outfield: Pat Boyd, Hughes Springs; Carter Patterson, Sabine; Kile Stripland, Sabine; Dylan Creager, White Oak; Gavin Bzdil, White Oak; Designated hitter: Alex Scott, White Oak; Utility: D'Co Wright, Daingerfield.
SECOND TEAM
Pitcher: Trapper Golden, Hughes Springs; Catcher: Zachary Polanco, Gladewater; First base: Elliott Foreman, New Diana; Chase Brown, Hughes Springs; Second base: Hayden Thomas, New Diana; Bryce Ratley, Hughes Springs; Shortstop: Cayson Siegley, White Oak; Third base: Allen Nigreville, Ore City; Outfield: John Lutrell, New Diana; Cohle Sherman, New Diana; Juan Garcia, Ore City; Noah Carter, White Oak; Ben Alvarez, Gladewater; Zach Donovan, Sabine; DH: Max Tramel, White Oak; Jykeelin Frazier, Daingerfield; Utility: Hunter Gleason, New Diana; Caden Richardson, Sabine; Trent Jackson, Gladewater.
HONORABLE MENTION
Daingerfield: Thomas Lester; Ore City: Trevor Harris, Blake Coppedge, Caden Laster, Gage Cavenaugh, Christian DeSantiago; Sabine: Brent Roberts, Jayden McPherson, Colt Sparks; White Oak: Colton Millwood.