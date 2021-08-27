LIBERTY CITY – Jace Burns and Brannigan Willige combined to rush for over 300 yards and account for all of Sabine’s touchdowns as the Cardinals opened the season with a 34-27 victory over Spring Hill Friday night at James Bamberg Stadium.
Burns rushed 14 times for 189 yards on the night and scored twice in the final 13:02 of the game, with runs of 70 and 26 yards. The game-winner came with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter. The senior quarterback also finished 7-of-20 for 77 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Willige added 129 yards on 17 carries, and scored the first two touchdowns of the night for Sabine (1-0) in the first half. He also added a 44-yard catch-and-run from Burns to open the scoring in the third quarter.
Spring Hill (0-1) also had its own two-headed scoring monster in the form of quarterback Carson Tidwell and receiver Brennan Ferguson. The Panther pair hooked up for three touchdown passes of 13, 36 and 65 yards to keep Spring Hill neck-and-neck with the Cardinals all night.
Tidwell, just a sophomore, added a fourth touchdown toss of the night with a 24-yard pass to Dominic Alexander with 1:17 left in the third quarter that gave the Panthers their final lead of the night.
However, Burns ripped off his 70-yard scoring spring on the next play from scrimmage, and then added the game-winner later in the fourth quarter to seal the win for Sabine.
Sabine finished with 429 yards of total offense on the night, with 352 coming on the ground. Spring Hill was very balanced, with 143 yards rushing and 147 yards passing on the night.
The first half started slowly for both teams. After a series of punts in the first quarter, Spring Hill struck first on a 13-yard pass from Tidwell to Ferguson. Jose De la Cruz’ extra point put the Panthers up 7-0 with 1:53 to go in the opening stanza.
A failed onside kick attempt set the Cardinals up in Spring Hill territory, however, and Willige broke loose for a 32-yard gain down to the 15 on the second play of the drive. Facing a 3rd-and-7 from the 12, Burns hit Willige in the right flat and the Cardinals’ running back carried it down inside the one on the last play of the first quarter.
Moments later, Willige opened the second quarter with a one-yard scoring plunge, and the game was tied at 7-7 following Dylan Stafford’s extra point.
On their next possession, the Cardinals took their first lead of the game on a three-play barrage on the ground from Luke Kirkindoll (21 yards), Burns (34 yards) and finally, Willige’s second touchdown of the half, this one from 14 yards. Stafford’s kick made it 14-7 in favor of Sabine.
Spring Hill responded to tie the game with just under three minutes remaining in the half, as Tidwell hit Ferguson on a post on 3rd-and-20 from the Sabine 36. De la Cruz knotted the game at 14-14 with 2:53 remaining, and both teams settled for the tie going in at the break.
The Panthers will host Gladewater next Friday in Spring Hill’s home opener, while Sabine travels to West Rusk.