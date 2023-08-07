KILGORE - Robert Byrd is new to Kilgore College, but the recently-hired men's head basketball coach at KC isn't new to the Region XIV Conference.
On Monday, Byrd, who spent the last season at South Zone rival Coastal Bend, was introduced as the new Ranger head man during a press conference at the school's Stewart H. McLaurin Administration Building.
"Kilgore College has a storied history," Byrd said. "It has been at the top of the Region XIV Conference, especially the last few seasons, and I want to continue to build on that and build on what coach (Brian) Hoberecht and his staff have done here."
Byrd comes to KC after coaching at Coastal Bend College where the Cougars had the best record in school history during the 2022-23 season (19-12, 12-7), earning a No. 5 seed in the Region 14 Basketball Tournament.
"We (Coastal Bend) were in the South Zone, but we know all about the North Zone," Byrd said.
Prior to CBC, Byrd spent two seasons as the athletic director and head basketball coach at the University of Arkansas Cossatot Community College.
During the 2020-21 season at Cossatot, the men’s basketball team was 11-7 (6-4) and won its first postseason game in program history, advancing to the semifinals of the Region 2 Tournament. During the 2021-22 season the men’s basketball program was 17-10, 5-5.
Byrd also guided the women’s program at Cossatot to its first postseason appearance and first postseason win in program history in 2020-21.
Prior to Cossatot, Byrd spent two years as an assistant coach for the University of St. Thomas men’s basketball program, compiling a 47-13 record.
For the 2019-2020 season, the Celts finished 24-2 overall and 16-2 in the SCAC to win the regular season conference championship.
The Celts were ineligible for postseason play due to their transition from NAIA to the NCAA, but did win their first-round game in the USCAA D1 National Tournament.
At the conclusion of their first game, the tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. The Celts were the No. 2 seed and were ranked 2nd in the USCAA D1 National Poll.
During the 2018-19 season the Celts finished the season 23-11 (11-7) and won the Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Championship by beating the No. 15 ranked LSUS Pilots and earned a No. 22 ranking in the final NAIA D1 national poll and a No. 6 seed in the NAIA D1 National Tournament.
Prior to The University of St. Thomas, Byrd spent one year as an assistant and six years as head men’s basketball coach at Lone Star College-CyFair.
During his time at LSC-CyFair, he accumulated more than 20 wins in each of his six seasons as head coach and guided more than 30 players to four-year universities on athletic and academic scholarships.
Additionally, Byrd was in charge of tutoring, recruitment, management of the men’s basketball budget, advising student-athletes, practice-planning, scouting and in-game coaching.
Byrd holds a master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of North Texas and a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from the University of Houston.
"Our academic standards will remain high, and we will represent ourselves, the program, our families and Kilgore College on campus and in the community," Byrd said of future Ranger teams under his direction. "On the court, you will see an exciting style of play. We'll be up-tempo and spread it out, and we'll defend at a high level."
Byrd takes over for Brian Hoberecht, who resigned in July after 15 seasons as head men’s basketball coach at Kilgore.
Hoberecht is the program’s second winningest coach, compiling a 296-161 record overall and a 145-121 worksheet in conference play.
The Rangers were 21-11 overall and 11-8 in the conference last season.
Kilgore College's men's basketball program began in 1937, and the Rangers have won two national titles and 15 conference championships while making appearances in the NJCAA National Tournament seven times.