Spring Hill hosted Caddo Mills in Friday’s game two of the Class 4A Region II area round playoff series after winning game one 11-1 on Thursday at Royse City High School. That didn’t faze Caddo Mills, which flipped the script and forced today’s decisive game three with a 2-0 win.
The first pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. back at Royse City.
Friday’s matchup started out as a pitcher’s duel. Caddo Mills pitcher Colby Porter launched his complete game effort by retiring the first seven Spring Hill batters he faced. On the other side, Spring Hill pitcher Alex Brown got out of a first inning jam and didn’t allow a run until the fourth inning.
“It was a pitchers’ battle there for a little while and we made a few errors that were costly,” said Spring Hill baseball coach Trevor Petersen. “When you’re playing a team like Caddo Mills, you’ve got to play good defensively. Alex pitched well. Porter pitched better tonight. He kept us off balanced. Tip the cap to him.”
It wasn’t until Caddo Mills third baseman Alex Dumire dropped Ethan Foster’s liner that Spring Hill reached base in the bottom of the third inning. Carson Tidwell served as his pinch runner and stole second base during Jax Stovall’s at-bat. Unfortunately for the Panthers, Stovall struck out in the inning like Bryant King and Jordan Hodges.
Caddo Mills earned the first two baserunners of the game when John Howle and Porter singled in the top of the first inning and finally found the success to take its first lead of the series in the top of the fourth inning. The Foxes’ charge began with a Spring Hill fielder’s error that allowed Jake Tumey to reach first and second base. Then after Porter’s flyout, Trevor Richardson continued his scoring success. He scored his team’s only run on Thursday in the bottom of the seventh inning and added a RBI single that drove in Tumey for the first run on Friday.
The top of the fifth inning put Spring Hill’s Brown in another tough spot. Brandt Downing’s bunt single allowed Keith Erickson to move to third base and Cayden Davis’ sac bunt allowed Erickson to come home for a 2-0 Fox advantage.
The home team had its best shot to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning, but still fell short of cutting into the lead. King leaned on his lightning speed to pull out a one-out infield single and quickly advanced to second and third base on back-to-back Caddo Mills throwing errors. But after Foster struck out, King tried to score on a wild pitch during Hodges’ at-bat but was tagged out by the Caddo Mills catcher before he reached home.
“Hopefully, we get a leadoff guy on and we can get that two-out RBI,” Petersen said of returning Spring Hill to its scoring ways in Saturday’s game three.