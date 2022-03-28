Sabine's Kyrissa Camacho and Gilmer's Sarah Phillips earned top weekly honors for their performances on the softball diamond in games played March 21-26.
Camacho is the East Texas Hitter of the Week after bashing at a .625 clip and driving in nine runs for the Lady Cardinals in wins over Daingerfield and New Diana.
Philips is the ET Pitcher of the Week following two dominant performances in Lady Buckeye victories over Pittsburg and North Lamar.
Camacho went 5-for-8 at the dish with a home run, two doubles, nine RBI and four runs scored. Her top outing came in a 15-0 win over Daingerfield when she went 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, six RBI and three runs scored.
For the year, Camacho is hitting .450 with 15 RBI.
Phillips went the distance in the circle in wins over Pittsburg (7-1) and North Lamar (4-1). She allowed no earned runs for the week, striking out 19 and walking two in 14 innings.
For the season, Phillips is 9-2 with a 1.14 earned run average, 89 strikeouts and 16 walks in 73.1 innings.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PITCHING
Gladewater's Avery Glarborg struck out seven, walked two, hit two and gave up three runs in a 13-3 win over New Diana
Hughes Springs' Jacee Short struck out 10 and allowed no earned runs on four hits in her one outing of the week. Teammate Grace Pippin fanned seven and allowed one earned run on two hits in five innings.
Troup's Lindsay Davis worked 12 innings, striking out 25, walking one, hitting one and giving up no earned runs on two hits in wins over Arp and Elysian Fields.
HITTING
Gilmer's Kahlyen Johnston and Melody Larkins both hit .571 for the week.
Gladewater's Trinity Mooney went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI against New Diana.
Hughes Springs' Karmen Searcy went 4-for-5 in two games with two doubles, a triple, four RBI, two walks and three stolen bases. Teammate Madison Heller went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and a walk.
Troup's Haylee Priest homered twice, singled and drove in six runs against Elysian Fields. She also had a sacrifice fly and a sacrifice bunt. Teammate Jessie Minnix was 6-for-7 for the week with four RBI and two stolen bases. Taylor Gillispie was 4-for-7 with two doubles and three stolen bases, and Bailey Blanton went 4-for-8 with two RBI and two stolen bases.
Lindale's Kayli Vickery hit .571 for the week with a double, triple, four RBI and five runs scored.
Mineola's Lauren Simmons hit .667 for the week with two doubles, two singles and two sacrifices.
Lufkin's Akyshia Cottrell homered, doubled, dove in two runs and scored twice.