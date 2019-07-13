FOOTBALL
LONGVIEW: Camp is set for July 29-31 at Lobo Stadium for incoming grades 1-9. Camp will run from 8:30-11 a.m. daily, and registration fee is $30.
Registration is set for 8-8:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Lobo Turf Room.
Campers will be provided breakfast and lunch each day, with breakfast set for 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
PINE TREE: Pirate Football Camp for ages K-6 is set for 9-11 a.m. July 29-31 at Pirate Stadium.
Cost is $20.
For information: http://www.pinetreeathletics.com/.
SPRING HILL: Camp is set for July 15-16, for QB and skill open athletes entering grades 2-9 and OL open for athletes entering grades 6-9 at Panther Stadium.
Cost for the camp is $50.
GLADEWATER: Bear Football Camp for grades 3-8 is set for 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school July 31-Aug. 1.
Cost is $20.
For information: John Berry (903) 844-3847.
SABINE: Cardinals football camp for grades 4-9 is set for July 29-31 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.. Cost is $35.
For information: Rex Sharp (903) 984-7266.
ORE CITY: Rebels Football Camp for grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 29-31 at the Rebel practice facility behind the fieldhouse.
Cost is $30.
For information: burnhamr@ocisd.net.
HARMONY: Eagle Football Camp is set for 8-10:30 a.m. July 29-31 at Harmony’s practice field.
Price is $25 and incoming grades 4-9 are welcome.
For information: Tim Russell (903) 725-7283.
BECKVILLE: Bearcat Football Camp is set for July 24-25 from 9-11 a.m. at the high school stadium for grades 1-5. Cost is $40.
For information: www.beckvilleisd.net.
TYLER LEE: Red Raider Football Camp for grades 7-9 is set for June 29-31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
For information: Jason Pitts, Jason.pitts@tylerisd.org.
VOLLEYBALL
GILMER: Camp is set for 9:30-11 a.m. July 15-17 at Gilmer Junior High for incoming grades 6-9. Cost is $40.
Little Buckeyes in training for incoming grades 2-5 is set for 12:30-2 p.m. July 15-16 at Gilmer Junior High. Cost is $25.
For information: Kiara Jordan: jordank@gilmerisd.org.
TATUM: Camp is set for July 15-17 for incoming grades 6-9. Registration is 7:30-8 a.m., and camp runs from 8-11:30 a.m. each day.
Cost is $40.
HARMONY: Camp will run from 9-11:30 a.m. July 22-25 for incoming grades 9-12 ($40) and 2-4 p.m. for incoming grades 7-8 ($30) at the high school gymnasium.
For information: Dena Martin (903) 808-0232.