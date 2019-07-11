FOOTBALL

LONGVIEW: Camp is set for July 29-31 at Lobo Stadium for incoming grades 1-9. Camp will run from 8:30-11 a.m. daily, and registration fee is $30.

Registration is set for 8-8:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Lobo Turf Room.

Campers will be provided breakfast and lunch each day, with breakfast set for 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.

PINE TREE: Pirate Football Camp for ages K-6 is set for 9-11 a.m. July 29-31 at Pirate Stadium.

Cost is $20.

For information: http://www.pinetreeathletics.com/.

SPRING HILL: Camp is set for July 15-16, for QB and skill open athletes entering grades 2-9 and OL open for athletes entering grades 6-9 at Panther Stadium.

Cost for the camp is $50.

GLADEWATER: Bear Football Camp for grades 3-8 is set for 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school July 31-Aug. 1.

Cost is $20.

For information: John Berry (903) 844-3847.

SABINE: Cardinals football camp for grades 4-9 is set for July 29-31 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.. Cost is $35.

For information: Rex Sharp (903) 984-7266.

ORE CITY: Rebels Football Camp for grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 29-31 at the Rebel practice facility behind the fieldhouse.

Cost is $30.

For information: burnhamr@ocisd.net.

HARMONY: Eagle Football Camp is set for 8-10:30 a.m. July 29-31 at Harmony’s practice field.

Price is $25 and incoming grades 4-9 are welcome.

For information: Tim Russell (903) 725-7283.

BECKVILLE: Bearcat Football Camp is set for July 24-25 from 9-11 a.m. at the high school stadium for grades 1-5. Cost is $40.

For information: www.beckvilleisd.net.

TYLER LEE: Red Raider Football Camp for grades 7-9 is set for June 29-31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

For information: Jason Pitts, Jason.pitts@tylerisd.org.

VOLLEYBALL

GILMER: Camp is set for 9:30-11 a.m. July 15-17 at Gilmer Junior High for incoming grades 6-9. Cost is $40.

Little Buckeyes in training for incoming grades 2-5 is set for 12:30-2 p.m. July 15-16 at Gilmer Junior High. Cost is $25.

For information: Kiara Jordan: jordank@gilmerisd.org.

TATUM: Camp is set for July 15-17 for incoming grades 6-9. Registration is 7:30-8 a.m., and camp runs from 8-11:30 a.m. each day.

Cost is $40.

HARMONY: Camp will run from 9-11:30 a.m. July 22-25 for incoming grades 9-12 ($40) and 2-4 p.m. for incoming grades 7-8 ($30) at the high school gymnasium.

For information: Dena Martin (903) 808-0232.

 