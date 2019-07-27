FOOTBALL
■ LONGVIEW: Camp is set for July 29-31 at Lobo Stadium for incoming grades 1-9. Camp will run from 8:30-11 a.m. daily, and registration fee is $30.
Registration is set for 8-8:30 a.m. on July 29 at the Lobo Turf Room.
Campers will be provided breakfast and lunch each day, with breakfast set for 8-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11-11:30 a.m.
■ PINE TREE: Pirate Football Camp for ages K-6 is set for 9-11 a.m. July 29-31 at Pirate Stadium.
Cost is $20.
For information: http://www.pinetreeathletics.com/.
■ GLADEWATER: Bear Football Camp for grades 3-8 is set for 9-11:30 a.m. at the high school July 31-Aug. 1.
Cost is $20.
For information: John Berry (903) 844-3847.
■ SABINE: Cardinals football camp for grades 4-9 is set for July 29-31 from 8:30-11:30 a.m.. Cost is $35.
For information: Rex Sharp (903) 984-7266.
■ ORE CITY: Rebels Football Camp for grades 3-9 is set for 8:30-11 a.m. July 29-31 at the Rebel practice facility behind the fieldhouse.
Cost is $30.
For information: burnhamr@ocisd.net.
■ HARMONY: Eagle Football Camp is set for 8-10:30 a.m. July 29-31 at Harmony’s practice field.
Price is $25 and incoming grades 4-9 are welcome.
For information: Tim Russell (903) 725-7283.
■ TYLER LEE: Red Raider Football Camp for grades 7-9 is set for June 29-31 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. For information: Jason Pitts, Jason.pitts@tylerisd.org.