KILGORE - The Kilgore College Rangers threatened to run Trinity Valley out of the gym here Saturday, but the Cardinals wouldn't go away.
M.J. Leslie and Zaakir Sawyer knocked down crucial 3-pointers in the final two minutes, and the Cardinals rallied from a 14-point deficit to earn a 76-70 win over the Rangers in Region XIV Conference action at Masters Gymnasium.
The loss snaps a modest three-game winning streak for the Rangers, who fall to 17-8 overall and 9-6 in the conference with the loss. Trinity Valley moves to 8-17 and 8-7 with the win.
Micah Clark led the way for TVCC with 26 points and nine rebounds. Makhi Dorsey finished with 13 points, and Leslie had 10.
DaVeon Thomas scored 25 points in the loss for Kilgore. Joe Manning added 15, Terrance Dixon 12, Tyree Davis and Julian Kiett five apiece, Dorian Benford four and Isaac Hoberecht and Michael Miller two apiece. Davis had 11 rebounds, Kingsley Ijeoma eight rebounds, Hoberecht five assists and Hoberecht and Ijeoma three steals apiece.
Kilgore scored the first six points of the game and took a 10-2 lead on a Davis layup and short jumper by Manning. Manning later hammered home a triple and sank two free throws, and Thomas had two free throws before hustling down the floor for a layup after a Benford block on the other end.
That gave KC a 19-5 lead with 14:20 left in the first half, but the Cardinals scored six straight points from the free throw line to hang around.
The KC lead was 12 (34-22) with 5:30 left after Kiett made a move along the baseline and cashed in a layup, and a jumper from Thomas - who had 18 in the first half - kept the Rangers in front by 12 (42-30) with 1:40 left.
The Cardinals scored the final five points of the half, and eventually tied things at 47 apiece early in the second half on a triple from Leslie. TVCC took its first lead of the game on a long 3-pointer by Quevian Adger to beat the shot clock.
KC never led again, tying things at 60 apiece on a 3-pointer from Davis but quickly falling behind by five when Clark answered with a trey of his own.
Two free throws from Hoberecht with 3:47 left pulled the Rangers to within one (67-66) at the 3:47 mark, but Leslie and Sawyer threw down dagger threes to move the visitors in front by seven with just 31 seconds left.
A rebound and dunk by Benford and a layup from Manning got the deficit down to four, but it was too little, too late as the Cardinals finished off a sweep of the regular-season series.
Kilgore will be back in action next Saturday at home, taking on arch rival Tyler.