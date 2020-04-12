Being a standout libero on the volleyball court, a defensive specialist on the basketball court, a forward on the soccer field and a distance runner on the track are impressive feats on their own.
Add in raising a nearly 18-month-old daughter and holding a job to the mix, and it’s unheard of.
That’s what Carlisle senior Lizbet Rocha brings to the table.
And just for good measure, Rocha joined the Carlisle softball team this season, as well. She would run cross country too if her school had a team.
There are currently five girls’ sports listed on the Carlisle ISD website, and Rocha competes in every one of them.
“Lizbet is a very dedicated and hard-working student-athlete,” said Montana Harrison, who coaches at Carlisle High School. “She is such an uplifting person and comes to athletics every day ready to put in work. She did a great job balancing academics, sports and being a great mother. I’m very proud of her and all of her accomplishments.”
Rocha said she started competing in most of her sports in junior high.
Having played four sports for multiple years had become the norm for Rocha.
But in 2018, Rocha found out she was pregnant. Rocha continued to play volleyball early during her junior year, but as she came closer to having the baby, Rocha had to step away from the sport that captured her heart just a little more than the others.
On Oct. 27, 2018, Rocha gave birth to Kynlee A’moura Turner.
Rocha wasn’t sure if she would continue to compete in sports, but with the motivation of coaches at the school, Rocha decided to return to competition when she was ready.
Her first athletic event after having her daughter was a district basketball game during her junior season.
“I think I scored a layup,” Rocha said. “But I know I was playing defense. I’ve always been a defense person.”
As a senior, Rocha decided to join the softball team, which is something she said she had always wanted to do, but since it overlapped with track and field, she had previously been advised against playing softball, also.
Before play was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Rocha said she played right field, left field, third base and even pitched once.
Rocha doesn’t know if she will get to compete at the high school level again, whether it’s playing softball or running the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter races in track.
But Rocha’s sports career won’t come to an end as she has signed with Texas College to play volleyball.
“I actually wanted to do both soccer and volleyball in college, but they are at the same time,” Rocha said. “Volleyball has always been one of my favorite sports, and I’ve always felt that I wanted to go play volleyball in college. After I got pregnant, I thought that had gone downhill.
“I had gone to tryouts there, and one day out of nowhere, they contacted me and offered me. Whenever I went there, I liked the vibe, and I liked the coach. I felt like that was the school for me. I’m so glad I’m accomplishing my dreams.”
“Liz was an amazing athlete, leader and competitor on the court,” Carlisle volleyball coach Keasa Bonds said. “She brought a strong presence that definitely made a difference on our team as a whole. When I first came to Carlisle last summer, she gave me a first good impression with her attendance at every summer workout on time leading the way. She didn’t let her having a daughter stop her from committing to the team. She was my starting libero that played a part in us clinching our playoff spot. I truly enjoyed coaching her and this team this past year. She is a great student-athlete and mother. The support system around her will help her to thrive in any endeavor her future holds.”
With sports currently sidelined, Rocha is taking care of her daughter, keeping up with her schoolwork and working at an ice cream shop in Henderson.
“It’s been super hard, especially now with the online classes, but I’m giving it my best,” Rocha said. “I want to do it for my daughter. My doubters told me I wasn’t going to finish school. I want to prove them wrong.”
Rocha said Harrison and coach Darron Sheppard have been two of her bigger influences.
“They are the ones who motivated me and pushed me to do my best,” Rocha said.
Sheppard actually teaches sophomores and coaches boys athletics, but he said he enjoys watching all of the athletes compete at Carlisle.
“We just bonded, and I try to be there for any student who needs me,” Sheppard said. “I wish I had athletes with her mindset. The thing with Liz is she won’t let nothing stop her. I see her going to get her degree and having a great job.”
Rocha said she hopes to be eventually be a nurse.
And when things get difficult for Rocha, she remembers a quote from Mother Teresa, “Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies.”