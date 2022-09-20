The White Oak Ladynecks played nine total sets against quality opponents last week, and Calee Carter turned in dominant performances in both matches.
For her efforts, Carter has earned East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week honors from the Longview News-Journal for matches played Sept. 12-17.
The award is sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Carter finished the week with 52 kills, 16 digs, 25 receptions, 15 service points, an ace and two blocks as the Ladynecks improved to 26-7 on the year with a five-set win over Bullard and a four-set victory over Harmony.
She had 28 hammer shots and hit .510 against Bullard, adding 10 digs, 17 receptions, two blocks, five points and an ace. Against Harmony, she hit .488 with 24 kills, six digs, eight receptions and 10 points.
Heading into Tuesday’s home match against Hawkins, Carter had racked up 254 kills on the year.
White Oak will open District 15-3A play at home on Friday against Hughes Springs.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
Longview’s Triniti Jackson dished out 37 assists to go along with 12 kills, 12 digs and three aces, and Brianna Converse finished with 20 kills, four blocks, four aces and 11 digs.
Pine Tree's Laney Schroeder recorded 10 kills, 18 digs, three assists and 22 service points.
Spring Hill’s Carli Manasse recorded 19 kills, an ace, five blocks and five digs in sweeps of Chapel Hill and Center.
Carthage’s Mara Hodges had 22 kills, 27 digs, two aces, two blocks and two assists as the Lady Dawgs improved to 3-0 in district play with wins over Gilmer and Henderson. Teammate Jakyra Roberts had 29 kills and nine blocks. Talynn Williams came up with 35 digs, and Emily Bitter finished with 38 assists and 20 digs.
Sabine’s Cale Brown finished the week with 45 kills, 10 digs and three blocks in wins over West Rusk and Quitman. The Lady Cardinal standout also recorded her 600th career kill during the week.
Waskom’s Alaina Dyson led the team in kills, blocks and digs as the Lady Wildcats moved to 3-0 in district play with wins over Jefferson and Arp. She had 29 kills, 16 assists, 10 blocks, 19 digs, nine aces and 19 service points.
Beckville’s Sophie Elliott had 81 assists, 21 digs, two kills and an ace in two matches. Avery Morris finished with 27 kills, 48 digs, two blocks and an ace and Amber Harris 35 kills, six blocks, 9 digs and two aces. The Ladycats defeated 5A Lufkin and 4A Bullard.
Hawkins’ Jordyn Warren had 25 assists, 11 kills and 11 digs. Laney Wilson added 18 kills and 23 digs, and Trinity Hawkins finished with 12 aces, six kills, 21 assists and 20 digs.
Troup’s Bailey Blanton recorded 26 kills, four aces, 30 receptions, four blocks, three digs and 34 service points and teammate Karsyn Williamson had 15 digs and 56 receptions for the week.
TGCA POLL
Seven East Texas Class 3A teams are ranked in this week’s Texas Girls Coaches Association poll, led by Mount Vernon at No. 4. Also ranked in 3A are Tatum (11), White Oak (14), Paris Chisum (16), Central Heights (20), Mineola (21) and Rains (25).
Other ranked East Texas teams are Leverett’s Chapel (24) in Class A, Beckville (4) in 2A, Canton (17), Spring Hill (19) and Van (25) in 4A and Hallsville (11) and Texas High (24) in 5A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Highland Park in 6A, Lucas Lovejoy in 5A, Pleasanton in 4A, Bushland in 3A, Iola in 2A and Fayetteville in Class A.