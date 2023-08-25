KILGORE – KJ Edwards scored a couple of touchdowns on short runs as No. 1 ranked Carthage overcame a third-quarter deficit to defeat Kilgore 30-27 in the season opener for both schools on Friday night at R.E. St. John Memorial Stadium.
Edwards second score of the evening, coming on the second play of the fourth quarter, proved to be the difference.
Joining Edwards with touchdowns for the Dawgs were K.D. Matlock and Benny Smith. Matlock scored on a 67-yard run and Smith’s run covered 46 yards.
Jett Surratt, son of Carthage head coach Scott Surratt — only a sophomore and making his varsity debut at quarterback- was 16-of-28 for 160 yards. He came through it as a learning experience and more-importantly the win.
He suffered three interceptions, one by Javon Towns, another by Malachi Pierce, which was returned 22 yards for a Kilgore touchdown, and the other one by Zaylon Stoker, which set up Kilgore’s final score of the contest.
Joining Pierce with touchdowns for Kilgore were Isaiah Watters, QB Derrick Williams and Matthew Hardy.
Carthage rushed for 239 yards, while Kilgore finished the evening with 177 yards rushing and 109 yards passing.
Edwards led all rushers with 99 yards on 22 carries. Matlock followed with 96 on nine attempts.
Watters, also making his first start at running back for Kilgore, led the Bulldogs with 73 yards on eight carries. Williams, also making his quarterbacking debut, finished with 65 yards on five carries.
Williams was 12-of-16 passing for Kilgore.
It took the Dawgs less than a minute, just two plays to score their first touchdown of the season on a 67-yard run by Matlock. Leo Medrano’s first of three first-half extra points gave Carthage a 7-0 advantage with 11:03 remaining in the first quarter.
Kilgore answered with the tying touchdown on its initial possession of the season as Watters, making his varsity debut as well, scored on a 39-yard run with 8:36 left in the opening period of play. Leo Yzaguirre’s PAT knotted the score at 7-all. The drive took five plays and covering 68 yards.
Carthage came right back, with Surratt engineering a 75-yard march in 11 plays. The big plays were a 41-yard completion to K.D. Matlock and a three-yard scoring run by KJ Edwards with 3:31 left in the first quarter. Kilgore’s defense aided that march with one-of-six penalties in the first half of play, a 15-yard mark off.
Surratt, making his quarterbacking debut for the Bulldogs, was 13 of 20 passing for 143 yards in the first half. He suffered two interceptions, though, and one of those was a 22-yard return for a touchdown by Pierce, coming with 5:11 remaining in the second quarter. Yzaguirre’s PAT was blocked and returned the length of the field by Carthage’s Cole Nations to give the visiting Dawgs a 16-13 lead.
Carthage would add to its lead with a 46-yard Benny Smith run with 2:18 remaining in the first half.
Kilgore answered again, though, with a 64-yard keeper by Williams with 1:36 until halftime, getting Kilgore back to within three (23-20) at halftime following Yzaguirre’s extra point.
Surratt’s third pick of the evening, this one by Zaylon Stoker set Kilgore up for its longest drive of the evening and its first lead of the season on the scoreboard.
Hardy’s one-yard blast, coming with 4:19 remaining in the third period, capped an 11-play, 93-yard march and put Kilgore ahead time, 27-23 after Yzaguirre’s PAT.
The contest was the 58th meeting between Carthage and Kilgore and the series is now tied at 29-29.