MARSHALL — Just when you think you’ve seen it all from the Carthage Bulldogs football team’s prolific and high scoring offense, they showed something new.
The Bulldogs turned to the ground game and turned out their best rushing performance of the season.
Carthage combined to rush for a season-high 321 yards and five touchdowns on 37 carries as they ran all over No. 7 Pleasant Grove for a 45-14 victory in the 4A Division II Region II championship game at Maverick Stadium in Marshall on Friday.
“Our offensive line and tight ends were creating big holes,” Carthage Coach Scott Surratt said. “Our backs played really well — KJ Edwards and KD Matlock especially in the second half.”
Edwards and Matlock both rushed for over 100 yards each, the first time Carthage has had a pair of running backs both top the century mark in a game this season.
Edwards rushed for 116 yards on 12 carries, including a 30-yard and a six-yard rushing touchdown, and Matlock 109 on nine carries, with rushing touchdowns of two and 50 yards.
“We have been executing all week at practice getting ready for this moment,” Edwards said. “You can see it worked.”
Carthage (14-0) forced a 3-and-out on Pleasant Grove’s first offensive possession and went 66 yards on seven plays that were capped by a 30-yard Edwards rushing touchdown.
The Bulldogs scored the game’s first 24 points.
Pleasant Grove (11-3), who defeated Aubrey 37-14 to reach the 4A Region II finals, finally got on the board thanks to an Ahkhari Johson 35-yard touchdown run that came with 1:31 left in the first half.
The Bulldogs led the Hawks 24-7 going to the half.
“The game plan was to be physical,” Surratt said. “Whatever we call run, pass or on defense, we want to be physical in everything we do and I thought we were tonight.”
Carthage showed that they can run the ball consistently and didn’t have to rely on star quarterback Connor Cuff to be throwing it all over the field to make big plays.
Cuff finished with 185 yards passing and a touchdown while completing 14 of his 28 pass attempts.
Montrel Hatten had two catches for 57 yards, including a 19-yard touchdown reception; Matlock had two catches for 31 yards; and wide receiver Bradan Manning had two catches for 18 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep.
Carthage was without starting running back LaRandion Dowden in the second half because of a hand injury. Dowden rushed for 33 yards on eight carries in the first half. Surratt said Dowden should be able to go next week.
“We came out playing hard and we executed on both offense and defense,” Matlock said. “The o-line did great blocking for us.”
Johnson threw for 88 yards, a touchdown and an interception while completing 8 of his 16 attempts.
The junior led the Hawks with 115 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Johnson connected with tight end Victor Shaw on a two-yard touchdown pass on 4-and-goal that made it Carthage 38, Pleasant Grove 14 with 7:55 left in the game.
“We gave up one play to the quarterback, then on fourth down they threw a jump ball,” Surratt said. “They were taller and bigger than us, and that’s how they scored there.”
On Carthage’s next offensive play, Matlock raced 50 yards to pay dirt for a score.
Senior defensive back Keddrick Harper recorded the interception of Johnson. This was Harper’s third-straight game with an interception.
Carthage will now set their sights on a date with Region I winner Glen Rose, who blew out Monahans 62-14 on Friday.
“We’ll enjoy this one tonight then we’ll go back to work tomorrow,” Surratt said. “I haven’t seen one snap of Glen Rose, other than on Maxpreps. We’ll trade film and we’ll go to work.”
That game will take place next Friday Dec. 9 at The Star in Frisco at 7 p.m.