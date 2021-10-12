TYLER — Carthage, Texas High and Van are the only three undefeated East Texas teams remaining in Class 6A/5A/4A.
Those three teams are all in the top five of the #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15 entering Week 8 of the high school football season.
Carthage is a unanimous No. 1, receiving all 15 first-place votes. Texas High checks in at No. 2, up one spot from last week. Van remains at No. 5. Gilmer (No. 3 with 186 points) and Longview (No. 4 with 178 points) are also in the Top 5.
Canton (5-2) is the only new team in the large-school poll at No. 13.
The entire 10 of the 3A/2A/TAPPS poll remained the exact same with West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Waskom, Tatum, Harmony, Beckville, Gladewater, Elysian Fields and Daingerfield grabbing those spots.
West Rusk received 13 first-place votes, and Timpson earned two first-place votes. West Rusk, Mount Vernon, Timpson, Harmony and Beckville all remain unbeaten.
Daingerfield was a unanimous selection at the No. 10 slot.
Four of the teams ranked 11 through 15 are new to the poll — No. 11 Sabine, No. 12 Tenaha, No. 14 Troup and No. 15 Malakoff. Mineola checks in at No. 13, dropping two spots after a loss to No. 2 Mount Vernon.
Notable games this week are No. 15 Chapel Hill at No. 6 Kilgore; No. 12 Henderson at Palestine; Jasper at No. 1 Carthage; Jefferson at No. 8 Gladewater; White Oak at No. 11 Sabine; and No. 6 Harmony at No. 14 Troup.
Voters in the poll were Phil Hicks and Brandon Ogden of the Tyler Morning Telegraph, Jack Stallard and Thomas Bingham of the Longview News-Journal, Ryan Silapan of the Panola Watchman, Nathan Hague of the Marshall News Messenger, John Krueger of the Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel, Josh Havard of the Lufkin Daily News, Mitch Lucas of the Kilgore News Herald, Juwan Lee of the Palestine Herald-Press, Jay Neal of the Jacksonville Progress, Joe Elerson of the Athens Daily Review, Reagan Roy of CBS 19, freelance writer Joe Hale and Harlen the Sports Guy of the Friday Night Scoreboard Show.
#bEASTTexas Fabulous 15
6A/5A/4A
Team Points Record Last Week
1. Carthage (15) 225 5-0 1
2. Texas High 204 5-0 3
3. Gilmer 186 5-1 4
4. Longview 178 5-2 2
5. Van 168 6-0 5
6. Kilgore 147 6-1 8
7. Lindale 130 4-3 9
8. Tyler 113 4-2 10
9. Tyler Legacy 104 3-3 6
10. Rusk 99 5-1 7
11. Pine Tree 78 4-2 13
12. Henderson 47 4-2 12
13. Canton 38 5-2 NR
14. Athens 30 4-2 15
15. Chapel Hill 23 5-2 11
Others receiving votes: Liberty-Eylau 16; Marshall 10; Brownsboro 2; Mabank 2; Jasper 1; Palestine 1.
Dropped out: No. 14 Marshall.
3A/2A/TAPPS
Team Points Record Last Week
1. West Rusk (13) 222 6-0 1
2. Mount Vernon 209 7-0 2
3. Timpson (2) 198 5-0 3
4. Waskom 173 5-1 4
5. Tatum 158 5-1 5
6. Harmony 151 6-0 6
7. Beckville 140 7-0 7
8. Gladewater 126 4-2 8
9. Elysian Fields 108 5-1 9
10. Daingerfield 90 4-2 10
11. Sabine 47 5-2 NR
12. Tenaha 38 5-2 NR
13. Mineola 35 3-3 11
14. Troup 30 5-2 NR
15. Malakoff 19 3-3 NR
Others receiving votes: Bullard Brook Hill 16; Jefferson 13; Winnsboro 12; Arp 9; Corrigan-Camden 3; White Oak 2; Grapeland 1.
Dropped out: No. 12 Winnsboro; No. 13 Jefferson; No. 14 Arp; No. 14 Corrigan-Camden.