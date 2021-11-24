Carthage's Faith Kruebbe earned Most Valuable Player honors, and the Lady Bulldogs added three other superlatives with the release of the District 17-4A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2021 season.
Makhai Lewis of Carthage shared Offensive MVP honors with Kaycee Johnson of Rusk. Carthage's Sadie Smith was named Setter of the Year, and Dawn Stewart earned Coach of the Year accolades.
Other top honors went to Defensive MVP Rylie Schwab of Palestine, Blocker of the Year Monique Thompson of Palestine and Newcomer of the Year Hadley Kelly of Rusk.
Voting was conducted by the league's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Carthage: Jakyra Roberts, Mara Hodges, Taylynn Williams; Center: Gracie Whisenant, Aniyah Boykins; Rusk: Faith Long, Sarah Boudreaux; Jasper: Jakayla Brown; Palestine: Jan'Aa Johnson, Hannah Holmes.
SECOND TEAM
Carthage: Erin Dodge, Jaycee Page, Jacie Bagley; Palestine: Savannah Alder, Ju'Mija Clewis; Rusk: Kara Wofford; Center: May Johnson, Kiana Hubbard; Jasper: Kalani Sells, Riley Shumake.
HONORABLE MENTION
Carthage: Heaven Ingram, Za'Kyra Myers, Lundy Dutton; Palestine: Kyi'Marri Ester; Center: Americus Sparks, Alli Stuever; Jasper: Madison Smith, Roya Adams, Kiarra Sells.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Carthage: Erin Dodge, Faith Kruebbe, Makhai Lewis, Jaycee Page, Sadie Smith, Lundy Dutton, Mara Hodges, Jakyra Roberts, Talynn Williams, Zakyra Myers, Jaycee Bagley; Palestine: Kelsey Grayson, Chimsi Okonkwo, Rylie Schwab, Jaylah Spurlock, Savanna Alder; Ju'Mija Clewis, Kyi'Marri Ester, Natalie Guillen, Hannah Holmes, Monique Thompson; Center: Aniyah Boykins, Kaylee Cox, Kaiya Hubbard, Alli Steuver, Gracie Whisenant; Jasper: Natalie Barbay, Chasity Furlow, Jaleiah McDougal, Kalani Sells, Kiarra Sells, Ka'Dence Traylor, Marissa Williams; Rusk: Faith Long, Makenna Burkhalter, Kara Wofford, Lexie Stanley, Jazz Blankenship.