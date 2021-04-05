Henderson head football coach and athletic director Phil Castles has been reassigned, according to Henderson ISD officials, per a report from our news partners at KYTX CBS19.
The school district confirmed the news to CBS19 Monday morning.
Castles was at Henderson the past eight seasons, leading the Lions to a record of 62-33. His teams won two district co-championships, four bi-district titles, four area championships, three regional quarterfinal titles and was a three-time state quarterfinalist.
Castles is 145-72 in 19 seasons overall at Elysian Fields, Chapel Hill, Corsicana and Henderson.
Henderson went 3-6 this season, which ended a streak of four consecutive playoff appearances. The Lions had three 11-win seasons and three trips to the state quarterfinals under Castles.
The Lions were 3-7 under Castles in his first season, but won 11 games in three of the next four campaigns - going 11-3 in 2014, 7-3 in 2015, 11-2 in 2016 and 11-3 in 2017. Henderson finished 9-5 in 2018 and 7-4 in 2019 before going 3-6 last season.