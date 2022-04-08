TYLER - Kilgore's standout soccer season concluded on a windy Friday afternoon in Tyler.
Celina's Josten Watkins scored two first-half goals and Bobcats goalkeeper Nathan Yost made several outstanding saves for a 2-1 win in the Class 4A Region II semifinal at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Celina (20-3-1) advances to Saturday's regional final against Nevada Community (20-2-2), which is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the same site.
Kilgore ends its season as champions of District 15-4A and a record of 24-3-2.
The Bobcats, the District 11-4A champion, got on the board early as Watkins put in a goal at 38:46 of the first half.
About 16 minutes later, Kilgore tied things up as Gio Araujo scored for a 1-1 tie.
Then at the 10:37 mark of the first half, Watkins found the back of the net again for a 2-1 Bobcats lead.
Despite having the wind at their backs in the second half, Kilgore could not find the equalizer although the Bulldogs had several attempts to tie but Yost stood strong.
Kilgore's Jacob Contreras came close with 5:48 showing, but the kick went just wide right. Bulldogs' goalkeeper Anthony Salinas made several standout stops as well.
It was tough going as the winds had gusts up to 25 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana.