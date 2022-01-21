Spring Hill's Zailey McGee recorded a double-double, but it wasn’t enough as the Lady Panthers dropped a 36-31 decision to Chapel Hill in a a District 16-4A game on Friday at Panther Gymnasium.
McGee tallied 17 points, 18 rebounds and four blocks. Spring Hill struggled against Chapel Hill’s aggressive defense – turning the ball over 20 times with 11 the result of steals.
The Lady Panthers forced the Lady Bulldogs into 13 turnovers with three coming off steals. Laila Thompson followed with six points and four rebounds. Laney Linseisen grabbed eight rebounds.
Alexia Rogers led Chapel Hill with 10 points and four rebounds. D.J. Kincade followed with six points, four rebounds and three steals. Eight Lady Bulldogs scored and grabbed rebounds. Shania Miller contributed five rebounds and two steals.
After Chapel Hill won the first meeting by 31 in Tyler, Friday’s meeting was much more competitive. Spring Hill trailed 10-8 after the first quarter. Its deficit grew when Hillary Crist converted a 3-point play and Kam’ryn Hampton drilled a triple. The Lady Panthers trailed by six at halftime. Chapel Hill pushed its advantage to as high as 12 points. It took advantage of strong inside play by Rogers.
The Lady Panthers (14-13, 2-6) rallied in the fourth quarter. McGee hit two baskets and scored eight points in the fourth to help Spring Hill pull within four points. Kya Cook made a layup and Kincade sunk a three to increase Chapel Hill’s lead to nine.
Spring Hill will host Bullard at 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Chapel Hill will visit Cumberland Academy on Tuesday.