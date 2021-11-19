GARLAND – For the second time in four seasons, the Class 2A state championship volleyball trophy is coming back to Beckville.
After winning a pair of close sets, the Ladycats coasted in the third frame and earned a 26-24, 25-23, 25-15 sweep over Thrall at the Curtis Culwell Center.
The win moves Beckville to 47-3 on the year, and the state title is the second for the Ladycats to go along with a 2018 championship. Head coach Cherry Downs and senior Kinsley Rivers were holdovers from that squad.
Thrall ends the year with a 38-9 record.
Beckville never led by more than two points in the first two sets, but led by two when it counted in winning 26-24 and 25-23.
The opening set featured 12 ties, and the Ladycats trailed by four at one point during the opener.
The second set was knotted at 5, 7, 8, 9, 15, 18, 19 and 20 before the Ladycats went on top for good.
The third frame was never in doubt as Beckville raced out to a 5-0 lead, built a 10-point cushion at 16-6 and rolled from there.
Rivers, who ended the match with a monster slam off a dish from Sophie Elliott, finished with 14 kills and 21 digs. Avery Morris added 14 kills and 18 digs, Elliott 41 assists and 12 digs, M.J. Liles four kills, Aubrey Klingler one kill and four digs, Amber Harris 10 kills and 12 digs, Laney Jones eight digs, Maddie McAfee two kills and Karissa McDowell six digs.
Melaina Grissom had 13 kills and 19 digs, Mia Mollenberg 10 kills and Aaliyah Couch 21 assists and 18 digs in the loss for Thrall.