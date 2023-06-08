ROUND ROCK - Less than 24 hours after walking off with a semifinal win, the Harleton Wildcats left little doubt in the UIL State Tournament Class 2A championship game here Thursday.
The Wildcats took control with a six-run second inning, waited out a long weather delay and then earned the school's first state baseball title with a 10-5 win over the Shiner Comanches at Dell Diamond.
Harleton, back in the state tournament for the fourth time overall and the first time since 2015, ends the season with a 37-1 record. The Wildcats are coached by former Harleton standout D.J. Beck, who led the team to the state tournament in his first season as head coach back in 2015.
Shiner, making its third straight tournament trip and seventh overall, finishes with a 32-5 record.
Dylan Armstrong earned the pitching win for Harleton, striking out two, walking two and giving up a couple of earned runs on five hits in five innings. He ran his pitching record to 10-0.
Braden Hopkins pitched the final two innings, striking out one with no walks while allowing one earned run on two hits.
Drew Wenske (10-2) shouldered the loss for Shiner. He struck out three, walked a couple and was touched for five earned runs on seven hits in 3.1 innings.
Gage Shirts, Carson Wallace, Peyton Murray and Cameron Johnson had two hits apiece for Harleton, with Wallace driving in three runs. Mason Clark and Shawn Booth had the other Wildcat hits, and Dylan Armstrong, Shirts, Murray and Johnson all drove in runs.
Ryan Peterson, Drew Wenske and Keenan Hailey had two hits apiece in the loss for the Comanches. Carson Schuette drove in three runs, and Hailey had two RBI.
After a scoreless first inning, the Wildcats scored six runs on five hits and an error in the top of the second.
Clark singled to get things started, and Caleb Correa came on to run. Booth followed with a single and Hopkins walked to load the bases. After an infield fly ball, Murray singled to right to drive in a run. Booth later scored on a wild pitch, and then Johnson singled to right to plate another run.
Murray scored on an error, and Wallace later capped the big inning with a two-run single to right.
Shiner made some noise in the bottom of the third, getting two men aboard with two outs when lightning in the area delayed the game for an hour and a half.
When play resumed, the Comanches got on the board with an error and added two more runs on a single by Schuette to narrow the gap to 6-3.
Harleton answered with a run in the fourth when Murray singled, Alex Holt came on to run and Shirts delivered an RBI single through the left side to make it a 7-3 contest.
The Wildcats added two more in the fifth - both runs scoring on wild pitches - and pushed the lead to 10-3 in the sixth when Shirts doubled and scored on a double by Wallace.
Shiner scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, but Bryce Nerada popped out to Harleton second baseman Tanner Tate to end the game.