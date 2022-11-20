ROSWELL, N.M. - Kilgore College needed a late push and some help to make the playoffs, but once the Rangers got into the Final Four they made it look easy.
Led by a punishing ground attack and another dominant defensive effort, the Rangers rolled past defending national champion New Mexico Military Institute, 39-12, on Saturday at the Wool Bowl to earn the Southwest Junior College Football Conference championship.
The Rangers (8-3) made the four-team tournament as the No. 4 seed after winning its season finale against Blinn and having Navarro knock off Tyler. Kilgore then went on the road to blow out No. 1 seed Trinity Valley before making the long trip to New Mexico on Saturday to upend No. 2 seed NMMI.
NMMI drops to 8-3 with the loss. Both teams will await word on possible bowl invitations.
Donerio Davenport carried 19 times for 121 yards and a pair of touchdowns to lead the way for Kilgore. His effort moves him over the 1,000-yard mark for the season with 1,064 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Kaden Meredith added 12 carries for 66 yards. Judah Holtzclaw rushed for 32 yards and a touchdown and also completed 9 of 20 passes for 179 yards. Willie McCoy caught three passes for 30 yards and returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown.
The KC defense, led by Derick Mourning's eight tackles and two sacks, came away with three turnovers to give them 11 takeaways in the last two games. The defense also got into the scoring act with an interception return for a score by Vincent Paige.
NMMI got on the board first with a 31-yard field goal by William Testa, but the Rangers reeled off 17 straight points to take control of things.
Davenport gave the Rangers the lead for good with a 15-yard touchdown run at the 1016 mark of the firs quarter, and Christopher Baldazo booted a 23-yard field goal with 5:57 left as KC took a 10-3 lead in at halftime.
McCoy opened the second half with a 90-yard kickoff return for a score, and after Testa made it 17-6 with a 38-yard field goal the Rangers got a 19-yard TD run from Davenport, a 2-yard touchdown run by Holtzclaw and a 50-yard interception return from Paige with just under a minute left in the third to build a commanding 36-6 lead.
Kolby King's 32-yard field goal late in the fourth made it 39-6, and NMMI capped the scoring with a 4-yard TD run by Au'mhryaun Brown to make the final 39-12.
The win avenged an earlier loss to NMMI for the Rangers, who dropped a 31-24 decision to the Broncos back on Sept. 17 at Longview's Lobo Stadium.
Kilgore now leads the overall series with NMMI, 6-3.