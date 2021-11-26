From Staff Reports
TYLER — Jayvin Mayfield’s first interception of the season ended the game and sent Chapel Hill to the fourth round of the playoffs on Friday in a classic battle against District 9-4A Division I rival Kilgore at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium.
Chapel Hill scored in the second overtime, and then Mayfield picked off a pass on Kilgore’s second OT possession to give his team a 41-35 victory.
The win avenged a 41-20 loss to Kilgore in district play earlier this season, and Chapel Hill (10-3) moves on to face Little Cypress-Mauriceville next week.
Kilgore ends its season with an 11-2 record.
Kilgore stormed out to a 10-0 lead after one quarter on a 30-yard field goal by Chris Baldazo and a 27-yard touchdown pass from Da’Marion Van Zandt to Jermaine Roney.
Van Zandt and Roney hooked up again at the 8:46 mark of the second quarter, this time on a 57-yard scoring strike, and Baldazo booted the PAT to put Kilgore on top 17-0.
Chapel Hill drove 81 yards and used a 4-yard touchdown run by Demetrius Brisbon and the PAT by Adolfo Tamayo to get on the board with 5:30 left in the first half, and then Daniel Waddleton recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff to put CH back in business.
Rickey Stewart’s 18-yard run three plays after the fumble recovery and Tamayo’s PAT pulled chapel Hill to within three points at 17-14.
A 1-yard run by Stewart with just 18 seconds left gave Chapel Hill a 21-14 halftime lead, but Davin Rider raced 31 yards for a touchdown and Baldazo booted a 35-yard field goal in the third to give Kilgore a 27-21 lead heading to the fourth period.
Brisbon’s 5-yard TD run and the ensuing PAT put CH back on top 28-27, and then Brack Dyer set up another CH score with a fumble recovery near midfield with 6:57 left in the fourth.
After a 45-yard run by Stewart, Samari Willis scored from five yards out, and Tamayo’s PAT put Chapel Hill in front 35-27 with 6:41 left in the fourth.
Kilgore recovered a fumble at its own 32, and Rider bolted 65 yards to set up a 3-yard TD run by Matthew Hardy. Van Zandt hit Roney for the 2-point conversion to tie things at 35-35, and Chris Ervin’s interception later halted a Chapel Hill drive and sent the game to overtime.
Kilgore’s missed on a 42-yard field goal on its first possession in the extra frame.
and Chapel Hill lined up for a 35-yard field goal on its first OT possession — but the snap was high and Tamayo never had a chance to kick it.
CH took possession first in the second overtime, and Brisbon’s 19-yard run set up a 6-yard TD run by Willis. The try for two failed when Corey Rider picked the ball off in the end zone, but CH led 41-35 and then won it with Mayfield’s interception.