NEW CANEY — Chapel Hill trailed 17-0 at halftime and 23-14 after three quarters of Friday night’s Class 4A Division I Region III semifinal against Lumberton at Randall Reed Stadium.
The Bulldogs scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to take a 35-23 victory.
“We were never worried,” Chapel Hill head coach Jeff Riordan said. “We’ve been through that before. We were never getting out of our game. We just kept playing and doing our thing, and eventually it came around. We fought back. I’m so proud of these kids. They fought their tails off. I love every one of them, and they love each other. And that’s why we’re still playing.”
The win for Chapel Hill (11-2) sets up a district rematch and a rematch of last year’s regional semifinals with Kilgore. The time, date and location is still to be announced.
A 36-yard field goal by Tanner Tipton — his third of the night — with 20 seconds left in the third quarter put Lumberton up 23-14.
Just more than a minute into the fourth quarter, Deuce McGregor broke free for a 21-yard touchdown run to cut the score to 23-21 with 10:53 to play.
After forcing a Lumberton punt that went 53 yards to the Chapel Hill 8-yard line, Rickey Stewart went 92 yards on the next play to give Chapel Hill a 28-23 lead with 9:25 to play.
Lumberton was trying to get the lead back, but on third and 22 at its own 44, quarterback Lucas Powell was sacked by Trevor Brooks, and Da’Veon Ross recovered the fumble for the Bulldogs with 5:49 to play.
The Bulldogs capitalized on the turnover as a 27-yard pass from Demetrius Brisbon to Jayvin Mayfield on third and 17 set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Brisbon with 2:18 remaining with the Bulldogs leading 35-23.
On Lumberton’s final drive with the ball at the Chapel Hill 40 on fourth and 16, Kendall Allen got the sack to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
Chapel Hill finished with 541 yards, including 308 on the ground. Stewart had 16 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns. Brisbon had 11 carries for 96 yards and two scores, and he threw for 233 yards. McGregor had six catches for 83 yards.
Lumberton was stopped on fourth down on its opening drive of the game from its own 49. The Raiders then forced a punt by the Bulldogs.
A 56-yard completion from Powell to Brady Fuselier set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Jaddon Ward to give Lumberton a 7-0 lead with 4:49 left in the first quarter.
Chapel Hill moved down the field and went for it on fourth down. Rickey Stewart picked up 14 yards before being tripped up at the 7. The next play was a high snap, and Lumberton’s Kyle Marcantel came up with the recovery at the Lumberton 21-yard line with 1:54 on the clock.
The Raiders were eventually stopped on fourth down on the first play of the second quarter.
After a Chapel Hill punt, Lumberton scored on a 75-yard completion from Powell to Fuselier to make the score 14-0 with 9:36 left in the first half.
An interception by Carson Rea set up a 31-yard field goal by Tipton to put the Raiders ahead 17-0 with 8:11 left in the second quarter.
Lumberton had a 14-play drive late in the half that got inside the 10-yard line before Drew Harmon intercepted a pass in the end zone. Chapel Hill set up for a 48-yard field goal on the final play of the half, but it was no good to send the game into halftime with a score of 17-0.
“We just came together as a team,” Harmon said. “We put together a drive on offense and just kept doing our thing on defense.”
Chapel Hill scored quickly in the third quarter, needing just four plays to score on a 37-yard run by Brisbon to cut the score to 17-7.
After Chapel Hill forced a punt, Rea got his second interception of the game to set up a 27-yard field goal by Tipton with 5:19 left in the third quarter. Chapel Hill answered with a 24-yard touchdown run by Stewart on fourth down to cut the score to 20-14.
“I just asked them if they wanted to go to school Monday as winners or losers,” Riordan said. “They needed to make up their mind. It was really a tale of two halves. The first half, we made some mistakes. We had some things we should’ve scored on that we didn’t score on. We just weren’t really executing. I thought our defense played hard in the first half to hold them to 17 points and we didn’t score any. And then to come out in the second half fired up and executing and doing what we know how to do; beating them 35-6 in the second half tells you how bad our kids wanted it.”
Lumberton (11-2) had 427 yards. Ward ran for 114 yards on 31 carries. Powell threw for 278 yards and a touchdown. Fuselier had four catches for 174 yards.