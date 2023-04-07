Waskom’s Tiea Chatman and Tatum’s Aundrea Bradley were named co-District MVP, and Tatum’s Patricia Nelson was named Coach of the Year when the 2022-2023 District 16-3A girls basketball team was released.
Jefferson’s Kristen Thomas received the Offensive MVP nod, Jefferson’s Taurria Hood, Tatum’s Jade Moore-Simon and West Rusk’s KeKe Murphy shared the Defensive MVP honor, and Tatum’s Kamdyn Scott finished as the Newcomer of the Year.
Selections were made by the district's coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Arp: Cyla Nelson-Rose, Kyia Horton; Elysian Fields: Kyleigh Griffin; Jefferson: Jordyn Davidson, Amirie Prior; Tatum: Kerrigan Biggs, Patience Price; Troup: Ashja Franklin, Bailey Blanton; Waskom: Ladaija Thomas, Jaynai Miles, Makayla Jeter; West Rusk: Faith Cochran, Piper Morton
SECOND TEAM
Arp: Kyleigh Pawlik, Maddie Birdsong; Elysian Fields: Presley Doyle, Corissa McPhail; Jefferson: Rielyn Schubert, Keyasia Black, Keinysa Wallace; Tatum: Alecia Halton, Rhianna Harris; Troup: Chloie Haugeberg, Qhenja Jordan; Waskom: Iyana Haggerty; West Rusk: Raven Pryor, Bella Mata
HONORABLE MENTION
Arp: Abby Nichols; Elysian Fields: Kerrigan Love, Caitlyn Attaway; Jefferson: Destiny Kelly; Tatum: Saniya Cotton, Kaleigh Hooker, Katelyn Jacobs; Troup: Payton Wells, Emory Cover, Sara Neel; Waskom: Savanna Thomas, Jada Spencer; West Rusk: Summer Lejeune, Alexa Gibson
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Arp: Allee McCollum, Maddie Birdsong, Abby Nichols; Elysian Fields: Emma Carrington, Caitlyn Attaway, Corissa McPhail; Jefferson: Akilah Brasher, Rielyn Schubert; Tatum: Kerrigan Biggs, Kamdyn Scott, Jade Moore-Simon, Braylee Barnes, Patience Price, Rhianna Harris, Aundrea Bradley, Katelyn Jacobs; Troup: Bailey Blanton, Emory Cover, Ashja Franklin, Chloie Haugeberg, Sarah Neel, Payton Wells; Waskom: Alaina Dyson, Ladaija Thomas, Jaynai Miles, Tiea Chatman, Jada Spencer; West Rusk: Faith Cochran, Isabella Mata