From Staff Reports
GLEN ROSE — Christian Heritage Classical School made it a clean sweep, capturing the boys and girls Class A golf state championships at the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools (TAPPS) tournament held at Squaw Valley Golf Course.
The boys, paced by freshman Isaac Adams, won the team title by nearly 200 strokes, while the girls won by nearly 100 shots.
Adams carded rounds of 76 and 69 for a 145 to pace the Sentinels, who finished with a team score of 708. Rounding out the list for CHCS were Cason Owens (97, 84 — 181), Will Horne (111, 87 — 198), Jude Martin (106, 87 — 193) and Luke Land (102, 115 — 217).
Christ Academy of Wichita Falls finished second with a 906.
Campbell Landy had back-to-back rounds of 109 to pace the Lady Sentinels, who finished with a team total of 948. Madyn Brown finished with a 226 (114, 112), followed by Aubrey Cheek (130, 123 — 253), Christina Burkhalter (123, 130 — 253) and Haley Beasley (130, 128 — 258).
Christ Academy of Wichita Falls was a distant second with a team total of 1,032.
Both CHCS teams are coached by Arty Machin and Hagan Taliferro.