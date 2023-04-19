GLEN ROSE - Led by individual medalist Isaac Adams on the boys side and third-place finisher Campbell Laney for the girls, the Christian Heritage Classical School golf teams won TAPPS 1A State championships on Tuesday at Squaw Valley Golf Club.
The CHCS boys won by 10 strokes over runner-up Covenant Academy-Cypress.
Adams turned in rounds of 68 and 70, with Cason Owens finishing with an 84 and an 86, Abe Rutherford an 84 and an 86 and Owen Holcomb a 92 and a 91.
The CHCS boys won by 21 strokes.
Laney led the way with rounds of 104 and 92. Rounding out the CHCS roster were Trinity Lambert, Josey Cheek, Riley Montgomery and Emerson Dudley.
ST. MARY'S
Both St. Mary's teams placed fourth at the TAPPS 1A State Golf Tournament.
Team members were (boys) Jimmy Brogan, William Dunn, Brennan Billodeaux, Taylor Darnell and Blanton Mansfield and (girls) Daisy Rodriguez, Alexandra Cruz, Mia Kittner, Emma Osburg and Kassidy McCullough.