Spring Hill sophomore girls golfer Faith Ann Chinn is headed to the University Interscholastic League girls golf state tournament for the second straight year, and is better prepared to face the Class 4A field at state this week.
Chinn jumped on the scene as a freshman in 2021, and earned a tied-for-27th place finish when the 4A tournament was held at Kyle’s Plum Creek Golf Course last spring. She was not satisfied with the result, so she dedicated the following months to improving her game.
“It’s a total mentality change,” Spring Hill golf coach Michael Gain said of Chinn’s improvement from year one to year two. “She has always taken golf seriously and played the game right, but her overall maturation from last year to this year is leaps and bounds in her course management.”
The results have been present throughout her sophomore season, including when she forced a playoff at the 2022 Class 4A Region II tournament between April 20 and 21. She matched Midlothian Heritage’s Kodi Nolen with identical scoring rounds of 74 and 76 at Van Zandt Country Club before finishing runner-up in the playoff, and qualifying for state as the region’s second seeded golfer.
“I practiced almost every day for the whole second semester,” said Chinn. “I knew my game was getting close, but I knew I needed to put in the work. I thought if I kept practicing, I would get better and could place higher at state.”
“I had my best tournament at regionals, and that got me to state,” she added. “My shots are more consistent. Last year, my bad shots were all over the place, but I feel like I have more under control.”
Chinn gets to wrap up another high school golf season at the final event on the calendar, but she’s also ready to show the field how far she’s come over the past year. One of those areas is in the short game.
“I feel more prepared, and I am a better player than I was last year,” said Chinn. “I think I make better decisions with my shots, and my short game has gotten a lot better. My chip shots have been a lot closer, and I have been making more putts from all distances.”
The 2022 tournament is scheduled to return to its normal 36-hole format after an abbreviated 27-hole event in 2021, but has moved to Kingsland’s Legends Golf Course. She will tee off from hole one at 9 a.m. on Monday, and will face Lampasas’ Shaylee Wolfe and Hondo’s Mallory Matthews throughout round one of the event. Tournament play will then wrap up on Tuesday at the same site.
Chinn is far enough along in her golf career to be able to reflect on, and learn from last year’s state tournament experience, so she expects to be better prepared for this year’s competition.
“I know more what to expect, what the best people are going to be doing, and what I need to do to be up there with them.”