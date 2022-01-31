Spring Hill's Faith Chinn carded a round of 77 on Monday to win medalist honors at the Lady Panther Invitational held at Wood Hollow Golf Club in Longview.
Team honors went to Lindale with a 346. Tyler Legacy A finished second, six shots back, and Bullard was one shot behind Legacy for third-place honors as a team.
Lindale (346): Kenzie McClenny 87, Kennedy Weesner 87, Julee King 84, Lauren Van Andel 94, Preslee Pullin 103
Tyler Legacy A (352): Carly Ogletree 83, KyAmbria Acy 86, Isabella Miller 86, Ella Harbold 97, Jenna Ogletree 98
Bullard (353): Adyson Pipkin 88, Josie McClure 87, Amaya Johnson 88, Natasha Johnson 90, Chloe Eiselt 109
Whitehouse A (420): Aly Navarro 95, Lily Ann Weissmann 98, Aubri Wagner 112, Layla Pool 115, Jenni Bowman 117
Tyler Legacy B (432): Avery Greer106, Olivia Kerr 116, Hannah Wilhite 93, Liberty Koerbel 114, Ciara Dobbins 117
Henderson (435): Ava Turlington 87, Kyndall Burton 113, Kate Charlo 117, Kinsey Kersh 120, Emery Chenault 118
Tatum (437): Hannah Marcott 112, Abby Sorenson 101, Kaylei Stroud 113, Brynlee Mims 111, Lexi Vestal 117
Medalists: Faith Chinn, Spring Hill 77; Alexis Grubb, Spring Hill 88; Macy Reavis, Spring Hill 113Emily Smith, Pine Tree 95; Blaire Gillentine, Pine Tree 95Sophie Cook, Trinity School of Texas 108; Meredith Priddy, Whitehouse 119; Margaret Jensen, Whitehouse 121; Kassidy Meyer, Whitehouse 119; Reese Pink, Arp 122