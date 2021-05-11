From Staff Reports
Spring Hill freshman Faith Chinn finished in a tie for 27th place in Class 4A, and Hallsville sophomore Kinley Pessel tied for 29th in Class 5A at the University Interscholastic League State Golf Tournament.
Chinn, competing at Plum Creek Golf Course in Kyle, opened with an 83 on Monday and had a 44 in a rain-shortened second round on Tuesday for a 127 total.
Argyle won the team title in a playoff against Andrews. Bohyun Park of Carrollton Ranchview had a 67 in the opener and a 32 for nine holes on day two to capture the individual 4A title.
Pessel had rounds of 79 and 77 at Georgetown’s White Wing Golf Club for a 156 total.
San Antonio Alamo Heights won the team title by four shots over Montgomery (609-613). Marson Lewis of Granbury had rounds of 68 and 72 to win the individual title by one shot.