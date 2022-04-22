CANTON - Spring Hill's Faith Ann Chinn earned her second straight trip to the UIL State Golf Tournament with a runner-up finish at the Class 4A Region II Tournament held on Wednesday and Thursday at Van Zandt Country Club.
Bullard placed second and Canton captured third in the team standings. Midlothian Heritage took the gold with a score of 636 (310-326), followed by Bullard (326-331—657) and Canton (344-339—683).
Chinn and Lindale's Kenzie McClenny earned individual state berths, along with Sunnyvale's Alexandra Hileman. Chinn (74-76) and Midlothian Heritage's Kodi Nolen (74-76) had the two top individual scores at 150, with Nolen winning a playoff to take the top spot. Hileman took the bronze with a 153 (76-77).
Henderson's Ava Turlington finished 10th with a 165 (83-82).
The top three teams and the top three individuals who finish in the top 10 who are not on the top three teams advance to the state tournament, which is set for May 16-17 at Legends Golf Course in Kingsland.
Team: 1, Midlothian Heritage, 310-326—636; 2, Bulla rd, 326-331—657; 3, Canton A, 344-339—683; 4, Lindale, 347-345—692; 5, Texarkana Pleasant Grove, 414-390—804; 6, Sunnyvale, 442-411—853; 7, Kaufman, 425-433—858; 8, Van Alstyne, 437-437—874; 9, (tie) Paris, 447-429—876; Life HS Waxahachie, 457-419—876; 11, Celina, 442-442—884; 12, (tie) Canton B, 464-438—902; Frisco Emerson, 447-455—902; 14, North Dallas, 487-492—979; 15, Wilmer-Hutchins, 560-519—1079.
Top 10 & Tie Individuals: 1, (tie) Faith Ann Chinn, Spring Hill, 74-76—150; Kodi Nolen, Midlothian Heritage, 74-76—150; 3, Alexandra Hileman, Sunnyvale, 76-77—153; 4, Maddie Sanders, Midlothian Heritage, 75-79—154; 5, Kenzie McClenny, Lindale, 78-80—158; 6, Taryn Clayton, Canton A, 81-78—159; 7, (tie) Amaya Johnson, Bullard, 83-79—162; Adyson Pipkin, Bullard, 81-81—162; 9, Brynlea Caldwell, Midlothian Heritage 79 85—164; 10, Ava Turlington, Henderson 83 82—165.
CLASS 5A
At the Class 5A Region II Championship held at Rockwall Golf & Athletic Club, Hallsville's Kinley Pessel and Longview's Lauren Fisher finished fourth and fifth overall to earn trips to the UIL State Tournament.
Pessel had rounds of 74 and 77 for a 151 total, and Fisher was one back with a 152 after rounds of 77 and 75.
Highland Park won the team title with a 621 two-day total. Longview had an 808 for 10th place.
Sophie Biediger of Highland Park won top medalist honors with a 135 after rounds of 67 and 68.
The UIL State Golf Tournament (5A) is set May 16-17 at White Wing Golf Club in Georgetown.