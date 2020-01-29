The crappie action at Lake Fork and Lake O’ the Pines is still going strong.
When the weather allows anglers are able to stay on top of active schools and put some filets in the freezer. With the recent warming trend some anglers have actually hit a strong double.
The baseball term refers to catching a limit of crappie early in the morning then switching gears and gear to catching bass in the afternoon. This isn’t the standard, but can be done on a warm stretch of days. For the most part staying on the crappie will be much more reliable.
On Pines focus, on the dam end of the lake and preferably near the main river channel. Long points and deep flats also will have fish and finding a slough entering the main channel should almost guarantee bites. The whole key to the situation is the bait.
No shad, keep moving! The crappie are not in the 30-foot plus water just because they can, they are there to eat. Actually gorge may be a better description. The crappie will follow these schools of shad until the spring comes and the shad move to shallower housing. The crappie schools will build in size and they will eat constantly until the buffet closes.
The story is the same on Fork.
Fork may have a little deeper water to work with and the angler may have to adjust accordingly. The last report I heard (10 days) had the fish and bait in the 28-34 foot zone. This is ancient news in the fishing world and things may have changed.
It shouldn’t take long to idle around and find something worth checking out with a jig or shiner. SRA point is a community hole but there are normally a few sweet spots that can be mapped out. Save your waypoints because until further notice crappie and shad will be in the same location next year and many years to come.
After this weekend there will four more weekends to take advantage of the crappie restriction season. This is a leap year and we will get to fish on Feb. 29. The minimum length limits and daily bag limits revert back to 10” and 25 fish on the last day of February. Lake O’ the Pines or Lake Fork , there is not a bad choice.
Check the weather in advance, if you see calm winds plan a trip. Even with moderate winds, a well-placed anchor can keep you in the middle of the action.
Dress for the weather and good luck.