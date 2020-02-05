Every year, East Texas anglers look forward to the annual white bass migration.
Starting each year around this time these fish will leave the lakes they reside in and head upstream to spawn. The early arrivals are already starting to show up in the Sabine River and most likely in the other tributaries of East Texas lakes.
The “run” will usually last until April and peak sometime in March. During the peak, staggering numbers of white bass, also known as sand bass will swarm any tributary deep enough to swim in.
The primal urge of these fish to forge upstream is incredible. Consider Toledo Bend is fed by the Sabine River, now imagine the fish swimming up to Gladewater. Not just a few, literally thousands of the whites will make this trip every year.
That kind of commitment is also demonstrated in the white bass’ fighting nature. Pound for pound these fish will provide action that is incredible. If the angler will use medium to medium light tackle the challenge is even more dramatic. The white bass is destined to be a fan favorite. Each year it shows up, like clock-work.
Bites any bait in front of it no matter what skill level the angler has and then puts on a couple of drag screaming displays to the delight of anyone that has ever hooked one. Bank anglers are essentially equal to the boaters and even the boater needs nothing but a few rods and reels. No on board GPS, no 12 inch graph, nor remote control trolling motor.
In fact no engine at all is required for a good white bass fishing boat. Paddles are strongly suggested for the motor-less.
Basically, a successful white bass trip requires getting to a river or creek with a pocketful of baits, a stringer and perhaps some rubber boots. Roadrunners or “underspin jigs” are the number one artificial bait. Crappie jigs will work fine as well as smaller crankbaits, RattleTraps or beetle-spins. Keep the baits in the smaller range, largemouth bass sized baits are a tad large for whites. A medium action, 6 foot rod with a medium/medium light spinning reel spooled up with 20 pound test braid is an awesome set up.
The braid will come in handy retrieving a snagged bait from the numerous stumps, laydowns and logs in local rivers. Experiment with retrieves until the whites indicate which they like best.
Any entrance or confluence of a tributary is a good place to start. Always be on the lookout for something diverting the flow of the river or creek. Culverts, spillways and any manmade device that impedes the fish from going upstream will likely have a few ready to bite.
Its still a little early but they are already starting to show up. Get out this weekend and take along someone new to fishing.