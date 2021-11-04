This weekend is as highly anticipated as it gets for Texas deer hunters.
Last weekend was dedicated to the kids with the “youth-only season.” This weekend is the general season whitetail deer opener.
There will be more hunters afield this weekend in Texas than any other opening day. There are people that will be in the woods every day until the season closes and some that may only go once on opening day. The point is, there are over 1 million licensed hunters (most in the nation) in the state and far and away the largest number are deer hunters.
Every part of the state except for the beaches has at least a small population of whitetails. Texas and whitetail hunting have come a long way and it appears to only be getting better.
Whitetail deer hunting is “a pretty big deal” in Texas. Every year around 500,000 deer are harvested in Texas. The total population is estimated to be around 5.4 million whitetails. This number is slightly down from last year but numbers are up over the long-term average.
Back in 1989 our resident herd was around 3.5 million. Over 30 years later and the state herd has grown by nearly 2 million. Selective harvest, habitat and deer herd management on more tracts across the state have played a big part in the state’s success.
The new antler restrictions a few years back were instrumental in improving our overall deer quality. Bucks are allowed to age a little longer and have the 3.5 plus years needed to reach maturity. Many ranches and landowners instituted a 4.5 to 5.5 year or older before reaching harvest status.
We have a good season to look forward to this year.
TP&W reports from across the state put most areas above average. The 2021 spring and summer in East Texas was a perfect weather event for raising young deer. We received timely rain that kept our browse and forbs green and healthy for the deer. Pregnant does were in excellent condition going into the fawning season.
Once the fawns arrived, again rainfall was perfectly timed to afford an abundance for nursing does as well as the fawns as they transfer to browse. This same rain helped with bucks, especially in antler development. Bucks had the advantages of all the green the rains provided.
Heavier deer, healthier deer with excellent habitat is a combination that everyone is excited about.
Everyone have a safe and enjoyable 2021-2022 general season and send in those kid hunting pictures.