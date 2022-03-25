Many generations of Longview youth have played Little League Baseball, so the community is excited to gather for and honor the city’s long legacy in the sport during a plaque reveal presentation on Friday.
The event has a scheduled 1:30 pm. start time on April 1 at the Lear Park baseball complex. Multiple players from the inaugural 1951 season are expected to attend, along with city officials and other area residents.
“I’m hoping a lot of people are there,” said Bobby Frazier, who came up with the idea for the Longview little league historical plaque. “I want people to realize that Longview has been playing organized [little league] ball since 1951.”
Bobby Frazier moved to Longview from Ruston, Louisiana in 1948, and played during the city’s first little league baseball season three years later. He used a four-dollar Montgomery Ward first base mitt during his play in the infield, and also served as a centerfielder.
He suited up with fellow local players Carroll Mack Shipp, Laughton Whitehead, Bobby Martin, Bill Bolger, Don Arledge, Don Lasiter, Joe Hart, James Wood, Tom Tracy, Eddie Cooper, Rex King, Don Mercer and Kenneth Reynolds during a 14-game schedule in 1951, and played for team manager Leland Salyer and coach R.B. Kimbell.
Home games were played at Timpson Park as early as June 1 that year, and some of the team’s notable results included a 3-0 win at Kilgore, a 5-2 home loss against Paris, and a road match in Shreveport, Louisiana.
As the 70-year anniversary approached, Frazier wanted to honor Longview little league baseball in some way. He reached out to City of Longview Parks and Recreation director Scott Caron to learn about the process that could possibly pave the way for the installment of a team plaque. He found out that there was reciprocal interest.
“I think it’s important for a lot of our residents to recognize the importance of what sports play within our community and across the country,” Caron said. “Those that were the first, it’s always good to recognize that, and inspire others to lead on, and continue the legacy that they began.”
It took until late 2021 to raise the necessary 1,400 dollars, and to get all the words approved. Then, the plaque was sent to Pennsylvania for the printing step, so it could return to Longview, and serve as both a historical marker and reference guide.
“To me, it’s a big deal that Longview kids know when little league started in Longview,” said Frazier. “It didn’t start at Lear Park. It’s a nice, beautiful park. There ain’t no doubt about it. But, little league started over on Timpson Street. We were the first ones to come through, and little league is still going.”
Frazier wanted baseball to be on everyone’s minds, so he rescheduled the presentation event for a timelier spring 2022 release.
“Everybody was connected to little league somehow,” Frazier said of Longview residents’ longtime participation. “It’s just woven into everything.”
“I’m ready to unveil [the plaque].”