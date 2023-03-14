Harleton’s Madison Clark and Hawkins’ Trinity Hawkins shared Pitcher of the Week honors, and Hallsville’s Lindsey Dubberly earned Hitter of the Week accolades for their performances in games played March 6-11.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Clark went 2-0 in the circle for Harleton, allowing one hit and no earned runs while striking out 26 and walking five. She had double-digit punch outs in a 2-1 win over James Bowie (12) and Bloomburg (8-0).
Hawkins pitched just six innings and faced 20 batters in a pair of blowout wins over Union Hill (19-) and New Summerfield (20-0), but she struck out 17 of the 20 batters she faced, issuing one walk and allowing no hits.
She fanned all 10 batters she faced against Union Hill, coming within one dropped third strike of tossing a perfect game.
Dubberly, meanwhile, was a hitting machine in a pair of Hallsville wins, finishing the week 7 for 7 with a home run, two triples, five RBI and five runs scored.
She went 3 for 3 with a home run and two RBI in a 9-5 win over Pine Tree and was 4 for 4 with two triples, two RBI and four runs scored in a 14-3 win over Marshall.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas (nominated by coaches):
PitchingSpring Hill’s Delaney Gray went 2-0 in the circle, striking out 17 of the 34 batters she faced and compiling a 0.77 earned run average in nine innings of work.
White Oak’s Larkin Daniels was 1-1, giving up one earned run with 28 strikeouts and no walks in 13.1 innings pitched.
Elysian Fields’ Cora Creech went 2-0 in the circle with 15 strikeouts, no walks and two runs scored in 12 innings.
Troup’s Taylor Gillispie worked 11.1 innings, striking out 20 of the 42 batters she faced, while giving up one earned run on six hits and walking two. she got a pair of wins.
HITTING
Spring Hill’s Josie Gray doubled, walked and was hit by a pitch in her three official plate appearances, driving in four runs. Mattye Moore tripled and singled, driving in three runs. Jovi Spurlock doubled, singled and drove in three runs. Khloe Saxon tripled and had an RBI and Kyndall Witt doubled and drove in a run.
White Oak’s Emily Wallace hit .500 with three walks. Teammate Kenzie Jester hit .400 with a home run and three RBI.
Elysian Fields’ Kirsten Commander was 3 for 5 with an OB percentage of .714, three runs scored, three stolen bases and an RBI. Bryanne Beavers was 3 for 6 with an .833 slugging percentage, two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI, and Trista Bell tripled, singled, drove in four runs and had an OB percentage of .571.
Hawkins’ Londyn Wilson was 4 for 5 with an .857 OB percentage, two home runs, a triple, a double, eight RBI, six runs scored, a walk and one hit by pitch.
Troup’s Qhenja Jordan was 5 for 7 with a double, two RBI, two runs scored, two strikeouts, a .750 OB percentage and a .900 slugging percentage.