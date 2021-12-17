ARLINGTON — China Spring scored the only points of the third quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Thomas Barr midway through the period, and the Cougars lead Gilmer 17-7 heading to the fourth in the Class 4A Division II state championship game at AT&T Stadium.
A blocked field goal and 83-yard return for a touchdown by Gabe Watkins gave China Spring at 14-7 lead over the Buckeyes at halftime.
Gilmer took the opening possession of the game and took more than seven minutes off the clock before missing a 27-yard field goal and turning things over to China Spring.
China Spring was moving with the ball when the opening quarter ended in a 0-0 deadlock, but the Cougars missed a 48-yard field goal and Gilmer took over.
The Buckeyes drove for the go-ahead score, using a 2-yard touchdown run by Ashton Haynes to take a 7-0 lead at the 6:36 mark of the second quarter.
China Spring tied things at 7-7 at the 2:03 mark with a 4-yard touchdown run by Major Bowden, and then took the lead into the locker room with the blocked field goal attempt and Watkins' touchdown bolt.
