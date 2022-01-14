The first day of the 2022 Piney Woods Football Clinic started with a bang on Friday at Longview’s Holiday Inn-North.
Coaches traveled from East Texas and beyond to attend the two-day event with hopes of learning from other high school and college coaches.
“There’s a lot of nuggets that they give you,” clinic director John King said of what he learned on Friday. “Heard from some college and high school coaches, position coaches, and coordinators. The way they do things, how they call things, and the way they adjust to things.”
Five of the six Friday speakers were current college coaches. The final session involved former Gilmer High School athletic director and head football coach Jeff Traylor, and his current staff at UTSA.
“Ton of respect for John King”, Traylor said of why he wanted to speak at this year’s event. “I’m a Texas high school football coach. Any way I can be of help, I would be glad to.”
Friday’s other college speakers included University of Tennessee at Martin quarterbacks coach Drew Tate, University of Alabama special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Drew Svoboda, Texas Tech head football coach Joey McGuire and his Red Raider staff, and University of Texas at Austin defensive line coach Bo Davis.
“I think it’s big because they’re coaching at an elite level,” King said of the importance of having five college coaches at Friday’s event. “And a lot of the same guys are from East Texas. They coached and played here. A lot of them are former Texas high school football coaches, who have gone on to bigger things. They’re one of us.”
Rockwall-Heath campus athletic coordinator and head football coach Mike Spradlin was the lone high school speaker on Friday, but there will be six more from that level on Saturday.
Bellville athletic director and head football coach Grady Rowe will start at 9 a.m., Gregory-Portland offensive coordinator Greg Winder will follow at 10 a.m. and Magnolia defensive coordinator Chase Hargis will wrap up the morning session at 11 a.m.
Saturday afternoon will feature Arlington Martin head football coach Bob Wager at 1 p.m., Pearland athletic coordinator and head football coach Ricky Tullos at 2 p.m. and Mineola athletic director and head football coach Luke Blackwell at 3 p.m.
“This is something that me and my staff look forward to every year,” Spring Hill athletic director and head football coach Weston Griffis said of the event. “It’s a great event. To have it in Longview, it’s local for us. Some of the best speakers are coming to Longview, so that is cool.”